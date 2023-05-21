Michael Block’s bar trip on eve of final PGA Championship round proves he’s man of the people

Most of the guys playing in the final round of the PGA Championship likely got a good night sleep after Saturday's round, but not Michael Block. The PGA Club Professional went out and enjoyed himself at a local pub. A fan captured a photo with the Southern California pro, proving that Block is a man of the people.

He isn't changing who he is ahead of the final round. After the multiple interactions with him, this shouldn't surprise anyone. Block does his thing and stays within himself, enjoying one of the best weeks of his life.

Michael Block is T8 at the PGA Championship and paired with Rory McIlroy tomorrow.



He’s also at Pittsford Pub tonight near Oak Hill. #ManOfThePeople #TheBlockParty pic.twitter.com/bFoDneJt9I — John Nucci (@JNucci23) May 21, 2023

Through the first three days of play, Block has shot 70-70-70, putting him T8 and playing with Rory McIlroy during the final round. His reaction to discovering he would play with the Northern Irishman was priceless. Instead of stressing about it, Block went out with the same clothes he wore during the third round, his PGA pass still around his neck and enjoyed himself.

Block stole the golf world's heart after Thursday's mic'd up session during his round, and his story continued as he pushed his way into the top 10 on Friday. Those interactions with him put his story on the map, and after another even par on Saturday, he is on the cusp of making history.

Every time Block gets in front of the camera, he sells his brand, promotes the PGA of America and is a walking poster boy to the entire program.

The 46-year-old became just the second PGA Club Pro to enter the weekend of a major in the top 20. But now he is eager and looking for more.