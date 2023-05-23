Sensual arm wrestling is the sport 2023 needs

Who knew the brutal, raw power of arm wrestling could be delivered with so much sensuality.

Etienne Waite is the “Arm Wrestling Whisperer.” His Instagram account has hundred of thousands of views, and I presume a large number of these come from people searching “sexy wrestling.” When it comes to sensuality, NOBODY beats the gentle rhythmic grunting of the arm wrestling whisperer, who gives his hapless opponents words of sweet encouragement while driving them hard into the mat.

These videos are incredible. I dare you to have this playing loud on your phone in a room of people without letting them see your screen. Nobody in a million years is going to guess you’re watching arm wrestling.

Sometimes Waite dresses up like Batman and begs a man name Steve to “pull me towards you.”

It’s not just man-on-man action this account offers. Waite will wrestle with anyone who wants to feel it.

He’ll even offer tons of tips, like when you’re twerking too much.

Pull up this account the next time you’re out and about with friends and just start watching alone. See how long people let it go before asking what the hell you’re watching. Then accuse them of being perverts and tell them “arm wrestling... what else would I be watching?”