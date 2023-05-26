Weird cycling fan chases Giro d’Italia pack with a taxidermy fox

I’m all for bringing your pets to sporting events if they’re outdoors and well behaved. I guess on the plus side a dead fox isn’t making any noise or chasing riders — the owner, on the other hand, is a different thing.

I’m fascinated by what was going through this man’s mind, but also I really don’t want to know what is going through this man’s mind. It takes a very unique perspective on life to say to yourself “I should jump the rail and chase these athletes with my dead fox,” but here we are.

This didn’t interrupt the Giro d’Italia, but it did create of the most notable moments of the stage. That’s not supposed to be a knock on cycling, it’s a great sport — but let’s face it: You don’t see someone chase a pack with a dead fox every day.

We checked for a status update on the fox, and I’m sorry to say, it’s still dead.