This wild ‘Succession’ theory proves that everything is sports

I have no idea who’s going to come out on top as Logan Roy’s successor at Waystar Royco when the series finale of Succession airs on Sunday. But thanks to this TikTok, I’ve got my suspicions. I’ve got my f***ing suspicions.

Buckle up, because this one went in a direction I did not expect.

This theory about Tom in Succession is wild. pic.twitter.com/xoOXJV90iF — Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) May 25, 2023

Cases can certainly be made for Kendall Roy, Roman Roy, or Siobhan Roy to take over as CEO. They’re Logan’s children. Kendall and Roman each are incredibly entitled, exhibit strong failson tendencies and are generally hot messes, but they do at least have C-suite experience at Waystar Royco, and of course Kendall’s name was written (and maybe crossed out? But maybe not) on that piece of paper the senior leadership team found in Logan’s safe after he passed. Shiv does lack corporate experience, but she is brilliant and ruthless and has masterfully worked her relationship with Lukas Mattsen to keep herself in the mix.

There are even theories floating around that failed presidential candidate and oldest son Connor could get the nod, or that the crown could be handed to bumbling Cousin Greg, which — let’s be real — would be the most hilarious possible outcome. Tom Wambsgans’ name certainly comes up in these conversations, but I hadn’t seriously considered him as a contender until I saw this TikTok.

This show was the first time I’d heard of anyone named Wambsgans. I should have asked my dad, who doesn’t watch Succession, but is a lifelong Cleveland baseball fan with an encyclopedic memory for baseball trivia. He could have told me about Bill Wambsganss, who played second base for the Indians from 1914 through 1926.

What’s interesting about Wambsganss in relation to Succession is the greatest play he ever made — the only unassisted triple play in World Series history.

In Game 5 of the 1920 World Series, in the fifth inning, Clarence Mitchell of the Brooklyn Robins hit a line drive to second, which Wambsganss caught for the out. He stepped on the base to retire Pete Kilduff, and he tagged Otto Miller out on Miller’s way to second.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook gave Shiv the best odds to become the new CEO at +250. Kendall’s right behind her at +300, Roman is at +800, and Connor Roy is at +1200. Tom shows up fifth on the list with +2000 odds.

Tom Wambsgans will need an unassisted triple play, sending Shiv, Kendall, and Roman to the dugout, if he’s going to step into Logan’s very expensive shoes. We’ll find out on Sunday if his name really is a nod to Bill Wambsganss’ big World Series play.