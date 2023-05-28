F1 2023 Monaco Grand Prix live: Verstappen holds off the rain, and the field, to win in Monte Carlo

If Sunday’s 2023 Monaco Grand Prix is half as thrilling as Saturday’s qualifying session, then F1 fans will be in for a treat.

While that may not exactly come to fruition, giving the layout of the circuit and the lack of overtaking in the Grand Prix each year, Monaco is known for uncertainty. Weather, red flags, and more can all play a role, and there have been some races where the uncertainty created opportunities for drivers at the back of hte field.

Those instances may be rare, but that is just one of the many reasons we watch.

Thanks to a magical third sector on the final qualifying run of the day Saturday, Max Verstappen starts on pole for the third time this season, followed by Fernando Alonso. Esteban Ocon, and not Charles Leclerc, will start in P3 alongside Carlos Sainz Jr. Leclerc, who qualified third, was dropped to sixth following an investigation conducted by race officials regarding an incident in Q3 involving the Ferrari driver and Lando Norris.

Race officials determined that Leclerc was at fault for impeding Norris’ lap attempt, and issued a three-place grid penalty.

Here is the updated starting order for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix:

2023 Monaco Grand Prix Starting Grid Place Driver Team Place Driver Team Place Driver Team Place Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 George Russell Mercedes 9 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 10 Lando Norris McLaren 11 Oscar Piastri McLaren 12 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 13 Alex Albon Williams 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 16 Logan Sargeant Williams 17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 18 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 19 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 20 Sergio Pérez Red Bull

Live updates for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (All times Eastern)

Update 11:14: You are indeed, Esteban:

Update 11:01: Here is your final classification:

Update 10:51: Tom Holland gets ready to welcome Verstappen to the finish with the checkered flag.

And it is Verstappen, as the Red Bull driver becomes a double winner in Monaco. Alonso comes behind him in second, and Ocon manages to hold off Hamilton for just the third podium of his career.

Update 10:49: Three laps to go and Hamilton is trying to chase down Ocon, as the Mercedes driver is just 1.094 seconds behind the Alpine.

Update 10:44: Pérez comes in for a new set of intermediates.

With just over five laps to go the biggest question seems to be whether Hamilton can eventually catch Ocon for P3. Other than that, perhaps the other big question is whether Sainz can clip Gasly for P7. Then there is whether Russell can maintain a gap of more than five second head of Leclerc, given his impending five-second penalty.

Absent some other intervening factor, the field seems settled:

Verstappen P1

Alonso P2

Ocon P3

Hamilton P4

Russell P5

Leclerc P6

Gasly P7

Sainz P8

Norris P9

Piastri P10

Update 10:42: Verstappen clips the wall, and the team will “have a look” at tyre pressures.

Lap 71/78: Max "I clipped the wall," but he's still pinned in P1. — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 28, 2023

Update 10:41: And there is the radio message from Tsunoda: “***** brake is unreal, man!”

Update 10:39: More pain for Tsunoda, as Piastri gets by the AlphaTauri driver for P10. Tsunoda then slides off at Mirabeau, and by the time he rejoins, he is back in P13.

Update 10:38: In the battle for P9, Norris has worked his way past Tsunoda. We now await another radio moment from the AlphaTauri driver.

Update 10:36: With 12 laps left the surface seems to be drying out. Verstappen has extended his lead over Alonso to over 22 seconds, and the battle might be for the third spot on the podium between Ocon and the Mercedes duo.

Update 10:34: Tsunoda with a magical radio moment. He is told to find more pace and to look at his braking, and his response: “I know but this break sucks!”

The AlphaTauri driver then questions if his team is trying to get him to crash, as the F1TV broadcast describes him as “part-time race car driver, part-time comedian.”

Update 10:33: The running order and intervals on Lap 65 for the top six:

Verstappen

Alonso +19.437

Ocon +17.900

Hamilton +1.299

Russell +1.401

Leclerc +8.542

Remember Russell is facing a five-second penalty.

Update 10:30: Whoopsie.

F1 at its finest pic.twitter.com/144FiU9JG6 — F1: Underground (@Underground_F1) May 28, 2023

Update 10:28: Sainz is told by his team that they “expect the rain to stop in two to three minutes.”

Update 10:25: Russell has been given a five-second penalty:

|@GeorgeRussell63 has been given a five-second time penalty for rejoining the track unsafely - that appears to be for the incident with @schecoperez at Mirabeau. https://t.co/kBbEwMYwDc #F1 #MonacoGP #RaceFans — RaceFans Live (@racefanslive) May 28, 2023

The Mercedes driver is currently in P5, with the gap to Leclerc behind him around +6.56 seconds.

Update 10:22: Magnussen is into the barrier at Rascasse but he does a good job of reversing and getting back onto the grid, and eventually limps into the pit to make the change to the full wet compound.

Sargeant is also off the line at the hairpin, and commentators on F1TV are making the case that full wet tyres could be the next move for teams with under 20 laps to go.

Update 10:20: Stroll’s day is over, as he gets into the barrier at the hairpin and eventually loses his front wing.

Magnussen is the only driver left on the slicks, as he has the hards on. It might be time to give up the ghost, and he is given the order to box for hte full wet tyres.

Update 10:19: Yeah, pretty much McLaren:

Update 10:18: Alonso is back in to make the switch to the intermediates, and Ferrari pulls off the double-stack as both Leclerc and Sainz make the switch to the intermediates.

Should Alonso slide down the field, the decision to come in and change to the medium initially will certainly receive some second guessing.

Update 10:16: Hamilton and Russell both come in and make the switch to the intermediate compound. Other cars on the track with the intermediates include Tsunoda, Ocon, De Vries, and Bottas.

Verstappen makes the request for the intermediates and he will come in for the stop.

Update 10:15: Alonso comes in and changes to the medium compound, rather than the intermediates.

Update 10:14: Lap times have slowed dramatically. Some portions of the track are seeing rain, while other portions are bone dry, so team face a very difficult decision at the moment.

Update 10:12: The rain is here and some cars are starting to slide around the track a bit. This could truly shake things up.

Update 10:11: Norris comes in and makes the switch to the hard compound. This is as the rain seems to be picking up, so the switch to hards is somewhat ... curious.

Update 10:09: Is the rain finally here?

lap 51/78: @nyckdevries reports some drops of rain on his visor — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) May 28, 2023

Update 10:07: On Lap 49, these are the drivers yet to make their pit stops:

Verstappen (P1)

Alonso (P2)

Russell (P3)

Tsunoda (P9)

Norris (P10)

Piastri (P11)

De Vries (P12)

Bottas (P13)

Magnussen (P14)

Stroll (P15)

Update 10:05: Gasly comes in on Lap 48 for his pit stop.

Also, there is this from Verstappen:

"Let’s see how long I can keep this up for"



Verstappen wants to keep those medium tyres on for as long as possible - 46 laps and counting #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/AapA294mz6 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2023

Red Bull also tells Verstappen that there are some “pockets of rain” a few kilometers away that the team is monitoring.

Update 10:03: Alonso asks his team “[w]hat are the threats?” The report? “Rain in 15 laps, maybe?”

Update 10:01: Lap 45 sees Leclerc come in for his stop and make the switch to the medium compound.

Update 10:00: We are on Lap 44 and all of the top five drivers (Verstappen, Alonso, Leclerc, Gasly, and Russell) all need to make a pit stop to change their tyres are required under regulations. Verstappen radios into his team that it is getting tougher and tougher to control the RB19 on his old medium compound, but his team tells him to stay out and manage as best he can.

Update 9:59: F1TV is locked on the battle for P14 between Magnussen and Stroll, making the case that an incident between the two could change the entire course of the Grand Prix.

Update 9:58: Clouds:

Update 9:56: “This is the Monaco Grand Prix, this is not the Weather Channel,” says Alex Jacques on F1TV. Tremendous, and sums up what some fans are thinking as well as some ominous-looking clouds are shown over in the mountains off in the distance.

Update 9:51: Sainz is HEATED on the radio to his team over race strategy. Despite Ocon’s slow pit stop, The Alpine driver managed to stay in front of Sainz on the track, and the Ferrari driver is now in P7.

Update 9:49: It has been a difficult few laps for Pérez. He has a run-in with Stroll coming out of the tunnel and into the Nouvelle Chicane. He then runs into the back of Magnussen, and suffers some damage to the front wing. Pérez has to come into the pit, but race officials decide not to enforce a penalty on Pérez for the incident with Stroll, as the Red Bull driver eventually gave the position back.

Update 9:48: Verstappen notes to his team that his RB19 is almost becoming “undrivable.” However, his team informs him that if he pits now, he will be behind Alonso when he comes out. “I’m sure you [Verstappen] understand the situation.”

Update 9:46: Some difficulties for Ocon in the pits. The pit stop lasts 4.2, a very slow stop as Alpine switches Ocon to the hards.

Update 9:45: Hamilton comes in and makes the switch to hard. Mercedes must believe the weather is going to hold off.

Leclerc is told to push now, and to “give it everything you have.”

Update 9:43: Verstappen has caught the back of the field, and Verstappen is about to lap Pérez. This could be tricky, given the tight layout of the Monaco circuit.

This could also help Pérez, as he could follow his teammate through the field as slower cars at the back of the lap are given a blue flag to move aside and let the race leader through.

Update 9:40: Verstappen to his team: “That front left really isn’t pretty.”

Tyre wear might be the intervention fans could be looking for.

Update 9:38: Could this come down to which team has the better weather forecast? McLaren tells Norris that “possible rain” is coming on Lap 35, whereas Ferrari tells Sainz there will not be any rain for at least 45 minutes, and the threat of rain is slowing.

Update 9:34: So the gap right now from Verstappen to Alonso here on Lap 24 is over 11 seconds.

So if you are looking for any true racing action, your best bet is at the back of the field. Magnussen and Stroll are currently locked into a thrilling battle for P14.

But at the front of the field it feels like intervention — whether weather, a red flag, or something else — might be needed.

In addition, Ferrari is noting some tyre degradation on the hard compound, for both Alonso with the Aston Martin, and Sainz himself. Tyres seem to be wearing out faster, even after the surface in Monte Carlo was redone ahead of this season.

Update 9:31: Ocon radios into the pit “Sainz has a piece of wing hanging, no?”

Little appeal to the umpires.

Update 9:29: Some fun action between Hülkenberg, Sargeant and Zhou around the hairpin and into the tunnel. Hülkenberg finally gets past Sargeant and moves into P17.

Update 9:27: We have some overtaking!

Ok so it is at the back of the field as Magnussen, Stroll, and Pérez work past Sargeant as the Williams rookie seems to be struggling with wear on his medium tyres.

Hey, it’s something.

Update 9:24: Mercedes radios into Russell that some drivers on the medium compound are complaining of graining. For more on graining, you can check out our handy F1 Glossary.

Update 9:23: F1TV shows a replay of both Hamilton and Leclerc running over the debris from the front wing of Sainz.

Update 9:20: Alonso radios in about a potential puncture, his team is telling him that things are okay but to protect the left-rear tyre. “Everything’s looking ok here Fernando.”

However, Alonso has lost some time over the last lap.

Update 9:18: More heartbreak for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz Jr. was pushing to put some pressure on Ocon in front of him, but runs into the back of the Alpine. Sainz has a broken front wing, but asks to stay out as long as possible.

Update 9:15: We are on Lap 9, but it is notable that to this point Pérez has posted the fastest lap time of the race. By pitting early and getting into some clear air, that has given him the chance to push things a bit. He is still in P18, but that could bode well for him.

Update 9:12: We’re on Lap 7 and Verstappen has pulled into a +2.447 second lead over Alonso, with Ocon more than eight second behind the pace. Both Verstappen and Ocon are on the medium compound, while Alonso is on the hard compound.

Regarding Russell, race officials have looked into his start and found that no further investigation is required, and there will not be a penalty.

Update 9:10: Hülkenberg has been hit with a five-second penalty for contact with Sargeant on the opening lap.

Update 9:07: George Russell has been noted by race control for an incorrect starting placement. That could lead to a five-second penalty, as we have seen with other drivers this season.

Update 9:06: Nico Hülkenberg, Pérez, and Zhou are all in the pits. Pérez makes the switch to the hard compound, as do both Hülkenberg and Zhou. All drivers will now hope to make it to the end of the race and take advantage of stopping early.

Update 9:05: Lights out in Monaco! Alonso gets a good jump but the top three remains the same as they head into the hill with no changes at the front of the field. Logan Sargeant has moved up a few spots in the back of the field.

Update 9:02: Here is your full tyre strategy for the start:

Update 9:01: Cars are on the track for the formation lap and we are getting our first looks at tyre strategy. Verstappen and Ocon are on the medium compound while Alonso is starting on the hard.

Mercedes is using a split strategy:

Formation lap is underway in Monaco. Lewis starting on the Medium tyre in P5. George on the Hard tyre in P8. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 28, 2023

Update 8:53: Speaking before the race, Verstappen notes that while it is tough to pass, it is “easy to make a mistake.”

Buxton also keeps with his prediction of a victory for Alonso, as does Laura Winter.

We’re just minutes away now, so buckle up!

Update 8:51: Christian Horner chats with F1TV prior to the race. He notes that things are “pretty limited” for Sergio Pérez starting at the back, given how difficult it is to overtake. Horner says that a “big dollop of red-looking dangerous stuff” is looming about an hour to 90 minutes away, which could make for a very wet end to the race.

Update 8:46: Hey, it’s Tom Holland! Spider-man tells Buston he is pulling for Hamilton, if you’re wondering.

Update 8:45: Buxton also highlights the “Triple Crown” livery that McLaren are using this week, highlighting their wins in the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Update 8:41: On his pre-race walk through the grid Buxton bumps into Sir Jackie Stewart, a three-time winner of the Monaco Grand Prix. His advice for winning in Monaco? “Keep it on the road ... and finish the race.”

Easy enough.

Update 8:39: Sam Collins walks through the two potential tyre strategies. One is to use the medium compound first for 34 laps, followed by the hard for 44. The other is to start with the softy tyres for 26 laps, and then finish with the hards for the final 52.

A benefit to that strategy is if there is indeed weather, and a pit stop is needed to switch to the intermediate tyres, you’ve likely taken advantage of the grip offered by starting on the softs and potentially moved up a few spots, or more.

Update 8:36: F1TV airs a trackside interview between Barretto and Valtteri Bottas, and the Alfa Romeo driver is hoping the weather can perhaps shake things up, as well as tyre strategy.

Update 8:27: Will Buxton on F1TV calls the three-place penalty for Charles Leclerc “not ideal” given Monaco, and how difficult it is to overtake in the race. He also makes the point that weather could be his best hope for finally breaking through in his home race.

Update 8:16: Speaking on F1TV’s pre-race show analyst Lawrence Barretto makes the case that AlphaTauri could see both drivers get into the points. Yuki Tsunoda is starting P19, and Nyck de Vries is starting in P12, just out of the points.

That would be a massive result for both the team, and De Vries, who has been under pressure in recent weeks to improve his performance.

Update 8:04: Could weather shake things up today? Sam Collins, who covers the sport for FTV1, shared this radar image moments ago:

ooks sporty.

Update 8:02: Thoughts upon waking up this morning — other than how much I would love to be covering this in person, which I will immediately add to the bucket list upon finishing this thought — is this: Could this be a big day for Alpine?

After all, with Esteban Ocon starting in P3, and teammate Pierre Gasly just a few spots behind him in P7, Alpine is one of just three teams with both drivers starting in the top ten. The other two? Ferrari and Mercedes.

If you had that on your list of predictions before qualifying, pat yourself on the back.

Update 8:01: Good morning! We kick off this lovely Sunday with this note from Saturday:

Will the stars align for Alonso?



Or, can Verstappen take a second victory in Monaco?



Bring on race day #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/yqBE39dz2R — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023

Does this bode well for Fernando Alonso? We will find out in a few short hours.