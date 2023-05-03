How to watch, and what to watch for in the 2023 Kentucky Derby

It’s almost time to “Run for the Roses.”

The 149th Kentucky Derby is set for this weekend, from historic Churchill Downs. Churchill Downs will look a little different this year, particularly in the paddock area, as the historic venue is undergoing some upgrades ahead of next year’s 150th Kentucky Derby.

As for the race itself, Forte is the favorite, currently listed at 3-1. Forte drew post position No. 15, and will look to become the seventh horse to win from that spot. Authentic was the most recent winner from No. 15, back in 2020. Forte has won six of seven starts and already has four Grade 1 wins, most recently in the Curlin Florida Derby at the start of April.

Tapit Trice, currently the second favorite at 5-1, drew No. 5, which has historically been a good draw. Ten winners have come from No. 5 in Kentucky Derby history, including Always Dreaming, trained by Todd Pletcher, back in 2017.

Pletcher is the trainer for both Forte and Tapit Trice, as well as Kingsbarns, who drew No. 6.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Race day begins at noon ET on Saturday, May 6th on the NBC, however there are numerous races ahead of the big one.

As for the Kentucky Derby itself, it is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:57 p.m. NBC is going to have coverage starting at noon ET. Streaming options are available numerous ways, including NBC.com, Peacock, NBC Sports and on the NBC app.

For those interested, there will also be coverage of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

What are the odds for the race?

These will change as we approach race time, but here are the current odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, as available from Churchill Downs, arranged by the post draw, which took place on Monday:

1. Hit Show (30-1)

2. Verifying (15-1)

3. Two Phil’s (12-1)

4. Confidence Game (20-1)

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

6. Kingsbarns (12-1)

7. Reincarnate (50-1)

8. Mage (15-1)

9. Skinner (20-1)

10. Practical Move (10-1)

11. Disarm (30-1)

12. Jace’s Road (15-1)

13. Sun Thunder (50-1)

14. Angel of Empire (8-1)

15. Forte (3-1)

16. Raise Cain (50-1)

17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)

18. Rocket Can (30-1)

19. Lord Miles (30-1)

20. Continuar (50-1)

Anything else I should know?

In terms of entertainment this weekend, Grammy Award winner and Northern Kentucky native Carly Pearce will sing the National Anthem on Saturday. Pearce is the reigning ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year, and is coming off a Grammy win alongside Ashley McBryde for their hit “Never Wanted to be That Girl.” The duo became the first female pairing to win a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

During Friday’s Kentucky Oaks, Rachel Platten will perform alongside The Longines Kentucky Oaks.

If you are hosting a Derby Party you will need a few things. First, the perfect mint julep. Assuming you can find good mint, Alton Brown’s recipe and technique is a good recipe to follow. The Kentucky Derby also has a recipe you can follow.

Second, you’ll need the right menu. The Kentucky Derby has shared the “Kentucky Derby 149 Official Menu,” which includes a cheesy creamed corn as well as a Kentucky bibb greens salad. Their is also their “Kentucky Derby at home” menu, crafted by chef Damaris Phillips.