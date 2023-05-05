QUIZ: Kentucky Derby horse, or item from King Charles’ coronation?

Saturday, May 6 is a big day for pomp, circumstance, and tradition. Not only do we have The Kentucky Derby coming to us from Churchill Downs, but the Coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

Horse racing and monarchy have a lot in common. Essentially they’re both antiquated traditions that rich people love. There’s nothing really wrong with that if they’re your passion, just own that they’re both pretty weird too.

This week I’ve been tracking both the names of the horses in this year’s derby, as well as the hilarious items and people who are integral to Charles’ coronation process. In doing so I realized there’s a lot more crossover and confusion than you might think — which is why we need to have a quiz.

Kentucky Derby horse or Coronation item

No. 1: “Angel of Empire”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 2: “Stone of Destiny”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 3: “Sovereign’s Orb”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 4: “Kingsbarns”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 5: “Lord Miles”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 6: “Sword of Mercy”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 7: “Code of Honor”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 8: “Lord Peach”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 9: “Oxbow”

Horse

Coronation item

No. 10: “Spurs”

Horse

Coronation item

Answers

Horses: 1, 4, 5, 7, 9

Coronation items: 2, 3, 6, 8, 10

FAQ

Sovereign’s Orb is definitely a horse, right?

You’re probably thinking of just “Orb,” who won the Kentucky Derby in 2013. The Sovereign’s Orb is part of the Crown Jewels

How is Lord Miles a horse?

It’s a horse, and was set to run in the 2023 Kentucky Derby until it was scratched on Thursday.

Spurs is 100% a horse’s name

It absolutely should be, but sadly not in the derby. King Charles will have to wear ceremonial spurs on his boots as part of his coronation on Saturday.

Lord Peach sounds adorable

He is, and he’s carrying the Sword of Mercy on Saturday.