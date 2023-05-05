QUIZ: Kentucky Derby horse, or item from King Charles’ coronation?

Saturday, May 6 is a big day for pomp, circumstance, and tradition. Not only do we have The Kentucky Derby coming to us from Churchill Downs, but the Coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey.
Horse racing and monarchy have a lot in common. Essentially they’re both antiquated traditions that rich people love. There’s nothing really wrong with that if they’re your passion, just own that they’re both pretty weird too.
This week I’ve been tracking both the names of the horses in this year’s derby, as well as the hilarious items and people who are integral to Charles’ coronation process. In doing so I realized there’s a lot more crossover and confusion than you might think — which is why we need to have a quiz.
Kentucky Derby horse or Coronation item
No. 1: “Angel of Empire”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 2: “Stone of Destiny”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 3: “Sovereign’s Orb”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 4: “Kingsbarns”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 5: “Lord Miles”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 6: “Sword of Mercy”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 7: “Code of Honor”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 8: “Lord Peach”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 9: “Oxbow”
- Horse
- Coronation item
No. 10: “Spurs”
- Horse
- Coronation item
Answers
Horses: 1, 4, 5, 7, 9
Coronation items: 2, 3, 6, 8, 10
FAQ
Sovereign’s Orb is definitely a horse, right?
You’re probably thinking of just “Orb,” who won the Kentucky Derby in 2013. The Sovereign’s Orb is part of the Crown Jewels
How is Lord Miles a horse?
It’s a horse, and was set to run in the 2023 Kentucky Derby until it was scratched on Thursday.
Spurs is 100% a horse’s name
It absolutely should be, but sadly not in the derby. King Charles will have to wear ceremonial spurs on his boots as part of his coronation on Saturday.
Lord Peach sounds adorable
He is, and he’s carrying the Sword of Mercy on Saturday.
Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach has been appointed to carry the Sword of Mercy.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/SUQhvUkEqq— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) April 27, 2023
