Kentucky Derby favorite Forte reportedly scratched from the field

According to multiple reports, Forte has been scratched from the 2023 Kentucky Derby

By Mark Schofield
HORSE RACING: MAY 06 Kentucky Derby Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to multiple reports Forte, the morning-line favorite at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, has been scratched from the field.

Forte, winner of four-straight races, opened as the 3-1 favorite earlier this week. Those odds moved to 4-1 on Saturday morning, ahead of this news. Forte was the favorite for a reason, with wins in six of seven races, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Florida Derby.

Forte was spotted training this morning ahead of this evening’s Kentucky Derby, but then Forte owner Mike Repole and trainer Todd Pletcher were spotted talking to state vet Nick Smith.

Nick Smith, the state veterinarian, did not comment when asked why Forte was scratched:

The Kentucky Derby announced the news on social media Saturday morning:

Forte is now the fifth Kentucky Derby hopeful scratched from the field ahead of this evening’s race. Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar all scratched Thursday, and Skinner was scratched from the race Friday morning due to an elevated temperature.

With Forte’s scratch, that leaves the field with just 18 horses to race in the 149th Kentucky Derby. Here are the updated post positions as of Saturday morning:

Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire were both listed at 6-1 this morning, ahead of the news regarding Forte’s scratch. You can find the up-to-the-minute odds posted by Churchill Downs.

This post will be updated with further information as necessary.

