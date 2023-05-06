Kentucky Derby favorite Forte reportedly scratched from the field

According to multiple reports Forte, the morning-line favorite at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, has been scratched from the field.

Forte, winner of four-straight races, opened as the 3-1 favorite earlier this week. Those odds moved to 4-1 on Saturday morning, ahead of this news. Forte was the favorite for a reason, with wins in six of seven races, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Florida Derby.

Forte was spotted training this morning ahead of this evening’s Kentucky Derby, but then Forte owner Mike Repole and trainer Todd Pletcher were spotted talking to state vet Nick Smith.

Kentucky Derby (G1) favorite #Forte puts in one easy final training session for @PletcherRacing @RepoleStable this morning @ChurchillDowns ahead of the starting gate! pic.twitter.com/FfXnGe3ICU — Corrie McCroskey (@BH_CMcCroskey) May 6, 2023

Forte owner Mike Repole and trainer Todd Pletcher talking to state vet Nick Smith. By the length of the conversation, not sure this is going to be good news for Forte camp. pic.twitter.com/E8eFAnfzUA — Jody Demling (@jdemling) May 6, 2023

Nick Smith, the state veterinarian, did not comment when asked why Forte was scratched:

State vet Nick Smith said he could not comment right now when I asked why Derby favorite Forte was scratched. pic.twitter.com/ViiSXS4TgN — rickbozich (@rickbozich) May 6, 2023

The Kentucky Derby announced the news on social media Saturday morning:

Forte is now the fifth Kentucky Derby hopeful scratched from the field ahead of this evening’s race. Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar all scratched Thursday, and Skinner was scratched from the race Friday morning due to an elevated temperature.

With Forte’s scratch, that leaves the field with just 18 horses to race in the 149th Kentucky Derby. Here are the updated post positions as of Saturday morning:

Kentucky Derby Post Positions



*as of 9:15am EDT on May 6, 2023 pic.twitter.com/wdNqs1mmj8 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2023

Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire were both listed at 6-1 this morning, ahead of the news regarding Forte’s scratch. You can find the up-to-the-minute odds posted by Churchill Downs.

This post will be updated with further information as necessary.