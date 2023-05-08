A live bull was on the sideline of a rugby game, and you’ll absolutely believe what happened next

An attempt at the weirdest cross-promotion in sports went awry over the weekend when a live bull on the sideline of a rugby game in France broke free of its handler, stampeding onto the field and causing players to run for their lives.

The new warm up at @DragonsOfficiel have really been spiced up at home this season!!!#Bullsintown #SkyRL pic.twitter.com/IwYM2xqYT5 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) May 5, 2023

The Super League game in France between the Catalans Dragons and St. Helens was in warmups when a massive bull, present on the sidelines for pre-game entertainment, decided to run onto the pitch and charge at anyone in its vicinity. The man responsible for holding the bull quickly realized that he was a human, who weighs considerably less than a bull, questioning his life choices as he was dragged down the pitch by the stampeding animal.

The reason this all happened is better than you can possibly imagine. The owner of the Catalan Dragons, Bernard Guasch, owns a local meat processing plant. He wanted to show off the rich abundance of the local region using a parade of live animals. Presumably the idea was “look at this majesty, and you can eat all of it.” Thankfully nobody was hurt in the bull stampede, and eventually the animal was brought back under control.

The Catalan Dragons went on to win 24-12. No word on whether the existential threat of being trampled by a bull spurred them to victory.