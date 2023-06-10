Jena Antonucci makes history at the Belmont Stakes

When Mage, the winner of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, fell short in the Preakness, it meant that there would not be a Triple Crown winner this horse racing season.

However, history was still made at Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

Arcangelo, who did not run at either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness, came home the winner at the Belmont Stakes. Going off at 7-1, Arcangelo was near the back of the field throughout the first part of the race, but within striking distance of race leader National Treasure, who scored a win in the Preakness.

Arcangelo surged through to the inside on the final turn, and built a commanding lead down the stretch:

Congrats to the 155th Belmont Stakes winner, (3) Arcangelo!! pic.twitter.com/KBkVE4qwwF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023

With Arcangelo coming across the winner, it marked history in the sport. Trainer Jena Antonucci became the first woman trainer to win a Triple Crown race:

HISTORY!



Arcangelo's Trainer, Jena Antonucci, is the first female trainer to win a #BelmontStakes! pic.twitter.com/T7Md6wiXsQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023

“Never give up. And if you can’t find a seat at the table, make your own table. Build your team, and never give up. You are seen, people see you, just keep working your butt off.”

Arcangelo was competing in his fifth race after three starts in Gulfstream Park and a win at Belmont Park’s Peter Pan Stakes in May.

That the Belmont took place at all was something of an upset. The Northeast was dealing with smoke from wildfires in Canada throughout most of the weak, and poor air quality led to the cancelation of races on Thursday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned the Belmont Stakes could see the same fate if the air quality didn’t improve in time, but conditions eased as the week ended, opening the door for the 155th Belmont Stakes.

And paving the way for history.