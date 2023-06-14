A’s fan makes incredible Ted Lasso reference at Oakland’s ‘reverse boycott’

Earlier today we relayed the story about the ‘reverse boycott’ put together by Oakland A’s fans on Tuesday night. With the team’s current lease in Oakland expiring at the end of 2024, owner John Fisher wants to move the team to Las Vegas. The Nevada State Senate approved a new stadium for the A’s, a massive $380 million project which seems to be running into some roadblocks.

As a means of pushing back on the proposed move, A’s fans pulled together something incredible on Tuesday night: A ‘reverse boycott’ where they tried to pack the stadium for Oakland’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Over 27,000 fans showed up, which tripled their average attendance on the season.

Amid chants of “sell the team,” one A’s fan put together a quieter protest.

But one that, with a little research, might be rather powerful.

At this point we should probably warn you, if you are not caught up with the entire third season of Ted Lasso — the final season, perhaps — then you might want to stop here, or check out our pre-Season 3 rankings of the characters. Otherwise forge ahead at your own peril.

However, if you’ve seen the full third season, you can proceed safety.

Here is the fan in question:

The reference is to Episode 10 of Season 3, titled “International Break.” The sign references a timestamp, and if you go to that time in the episode you view one of the more poignant scenes of the entire season. With a backdrop of Nate playing his old violin in his childhood home, Rebecca pushes back on the idea of a proposed soccer Super League that she was invited to join.

As she chides the other club owners, she hits them this this line: “I mean how much more money do any of you really need?”

You can see the full scene here:

An incredible scene, and an even better pull from this A’s fan.