Men’s College World Series 2023: Bracket, schedule, how to watch, and scores

The field is down to eight, and the 2023 Men’s College World Series is set to get underway on Friday from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. The Regionals and Super Regionals are in the books, and 5 of the top 16 teams — No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 LSU, No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 Stanford — advanced to Omaha.

They’ll meet up with the three teams ranked outside the top 16 who advanced, TCU, Oral Roberts, and Tennessee. Oral Roberts advanced out of the Eugene Super Regional, dropping the first game to Oregon but winning the next two to punch their ticket. TCU came out of the Fort Worth Super Regional, winning their first two games against No. 14 Indiana State to advance.

As for Tennessee, they came out of the Hattiesburg Super Regional, and after losing their first game to Southern Miss. they came back to win the next two.

The field is now split into two brackets, with TCU, Oral Roberts, Florida and Virginia in Bracket 1, and Wake Forest, LSU, Stanford, and Tennessee in Bracket 2. Both sides will square off, double-elimination style, with one winner from each side advancing to the best-of-three College World Series finals.

Teams

No. 1 Wake Forest

No. 2 Florida

No. 5 LSU

No. 7 Virginia

No. 8 Stanford

Oral Roberts

TCU

Tennessee

Bracket

Here is the 2023 Men’s College World Series bracket:

You can find the bracket here, courtesy of the NCAA. We will update this post throughout the College World Series, so check back often for scores and updates.

Television coverage

ESPN and ESPN2 will televise every game from the College World Series, with the majority of the games featured on ESPN. You can also find online streaming available through WatchESPN.

Scores and schedule for College World Series

All times Eastern

Bracket 1

Game 1: TCU vs. Oral Roberts - Fri., June 16, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Florida vs. Virginia - Fri., June 16, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Elim. Game) - Sun., June 18, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - Sun., June 18, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (Elim. Game) - Tue., June 20, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9 - Wed., June 21, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 13: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9 - Thu., June 22, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN or ESPN2)*

*If necessary

Bracket 2

Game 3: Wake Forest vs. Stanford - Sat. June 17, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: LSU vs. Tennessee - Sat. June 17, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (Elim. Game) - Mon., June 19, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 - Mon., June 19, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7 (Elim. Game) - Tue. June 20, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 - Wed., June 21, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 14: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 - Thu., June 22, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN or ESPN2)*

*If necessary

Men’s College World Series Finals - Best two-of-three

Game 1: Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner - Sat., June 24, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner - Sun., June 25, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner - Mon., June 26, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

*If necessary