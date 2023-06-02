Phil Mickelson, a Masters troll, uses Champions Dinner to tease competitors

Phil Mickelson is an incredible competitor, but it seems he also has an incredibly strong trash-talking game. Mickelson himself confirmed that he enjoys trolling his fellow competitors who have never won a Green Jacket.

The week of the Masters, the Champions Dinner is held. It’s a meal for only winners of the prestigious tournament that goes back to 1952 when Ben Hogan invited previous winners. The so-called ‘Masters Club’ is as exclusive as it gets.

In a tweet that features a story about the Masters and Mickelson, the blurb of the text seemed too funny to be true. But it is.

Mickelson teases the players who have not won the Masters. On the night of the Champions Dinner, he asks them, “Hey, do you have any dinner plans tonight?”

His favorite target was Dustin Johnson because, for a while, Johnson got close but could never get over the hump. Johnson finished T6 in 2015, T4 in 2016, T10 in 2018 and T2 in 2019. Finally, after five years of seeing guys take it away from him and coming up short, Johnson won in 2020. Lefty’s favorite target was off the table.

I hope this is real pic.twitter.com/vy7JTUve8x — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) June 1, 2023

After Johnson won, he texted Mickelson telling him, “I know what I’m doing for dinner next year on Tuesday, m******f*****.” After years of falling short in Augusta, Johnson finally got his Green Jacket.

The best part about this post is when Mickelson confirmed the validity of it.

It’s true ‍♂️ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 2, 2023

Of course, Mickelson teases players who haven’t won a green jacket. He has been known to have a killer mentality, and those types of athletes tend to be some of best trash talkers in their respective sports.