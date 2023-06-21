Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan pokes fun at his own mistake at the Men’s College World Series

Things were a little tense Sunday night for Florida and their head coach Kevin O’Sullivan at the Men’s College World Series.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Gators holding a 5-3 lead, Oral Roberts managed to load the bases with two outs. O’Sullivan wanted to chat with his closer, First-Team All-SEC selection and All-American Brandon Neely, who had come into the game in the seventh.

There was just one problem.

Once O’Sullivan came onto the field to talk with Neely, it was his sixth mound visit of the game. Under the rules, he had to pull his closer. Off came Neely, and onto the field came freshman Cade Fisher.

Fisher escaped the eighth inning, getting Justin Quinn to line out to left, and the Gators survived to advance in the MCWS.

With Florida set to take on TCU Wednesday, O’Sullivan showed up to work with a custom T-shirt, poking fun at his error:

Gator HC Kevin O'Sullivan pic.twitter.com/4UrJQDLIh9 — Dani Wexelman (@DaniWex) June 21, 2023

O’Sullivan admitted on Sunday night that the mistake was “totally” his own, and that no one felt more terrible about it than him. “I told the team I apologize to them at the end of the game,” added O’Sullivan, before praising Fisher’s response:

“It was totally my mistake,” said Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. “Nobody feels more terrible about it than I do.”#CollegeBaseball #MCWS #GoGators pic.twitter.com/B19L9120rM — Noah Bieniek (@Seventy7NB) June 19, 2023

Mistakes happen, and it is great to see O’Sullivan having some fun at his own expense.