Charlotte takes Alabama’s Brandon Miller 2nd overall

After weeks of speculation and back and forth, the Charlotte Hornets took Alabama forward Brandon Miller over G-League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson at 2nd overall. The SEC Player of the Year averaged 18.8 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 38.4% from deep.

The Hornets take Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 #NBADraft‼️ pic.twitter.com/6zz9SuYGdo — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2023

Despite the consensus being that Henderson was the better player, the fit with star PG Lamelo Ball is better with Miller. Miller is a phenomenal shooter with the potential to put the ball on the floor and create off the dribble. Miller has to get stronger around the rim, but the speculation is over, and Miller is a Hornet. Reports were that Charlotte was stuck between the two, but after the selection, the Hornets are all in.

All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller -- ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

Hopefully he and Michael Jordan can continue to talk trash to one another throughout the season. Just, don’t let Jordan find out that Paul George is Miller’s GOAT though.