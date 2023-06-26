Did Elon Musk’s mom really get the cage match with Mark Zuckerberg cancelled?

Big news out of the stupid world of ridiculous fighting, with the news that according to Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mommy, the fight has been cancelled.

And now the fight has been canceled. Great relief! https://t.co/nIeRSXhKBt — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2023

This was really coming to a head where we’d actually see Musk and Zuck step into the octagon where Musk would absolutely be torn to shreds by a man who has actually been training Brazilian Ju Jitsu. It would have been the sports event of the year, and one that was coming alarmingly close to reality, despite history telling us that Musk was never going to deliver on this.

Still, if it was really Maye Musk that talked Elon out of it, or if she just used her mom-veto on the fight then man, that is the most cowardly-ass way out of picking a fight and walking away ever. It’s enough that Elon parody accounts are taking shots at how all this went down.

Mom, I’m fighting him, stop it — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 22, 2023

Time will tell if this fight will every actually happen (it won’t).