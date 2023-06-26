Dropping into pass protection is the only good gender reveal

Gender reveals are the stupidest thing and remain the stupidest thing — but this one is actually good.

Man went STRAIGHT to pass pro pic.twitter.com/NVDYRfooLH — B (@bwriiight) June 26, 2023

Typically I don’t like to yuck anyone’s yum, except when it comes to gender reveals. They’re contrived nonsense nobody really cares about except for immediate family — and even then it’s kinda weird to get so hyped. That said, dropping into immediate pass protection for seemingly no reason is absolutely perfect.

Perhaps this is an extended metaphor for fatherhood. The need to immediately be ready and protect your child from the dangers of the world until they’re able to thrive on their own? Maybe it’s about making sure your son knows you’ve always got his back, with this video serving as eternal proof.

Maybe, he’s just like any of us who played sports. Universally we all bust out random moves for no reason at all. Still to this day if I’m anxious and there’s a ball within reach I’ll pick it up and begin spinning it to myself like I’m about to play cricket. I can’t tell you why, I just do it. Others around the SB Nation office say they’ve randomly caught themselves doing pass rush moves in the living room for no discernible reason, or even mock jump shots. We don’t know why — life is a weird thing.

Kudos to this family though, because this is the best gender reveal ever.