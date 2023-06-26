Hitech confirms their application to join F1

Formula 1 is looking to expand, having invited applications from prospective teams looking to join the grid starting in 2026.

And now a British-based team — with a new investor alongside — has confirmed their interest.

British based Hitech Pulse-Eight confirmed on Monday their application to FIA seeking to join F1 starting with the 2026 season. Hitech, which currently competes in Formula 2, Formula 3, and Formula 4, stated in a press release that “...after 20 months of planning and extensive preparation at its Silverstone base, Hitech made its application for entry into the FIA Formula One World Championship from the 2026 season, a move that would complete its single-seater ladder and demonstrate that Hitech has all the right people, experience and resources to complete alongside the best teams in the world.”

Hitech was founded in 2015 by Oliver Oakes, and has already grown into a six-team operation competing in F2, F3, F4, with 150 people employed at its headquarters in Silverstone.

The company also announced that Kazakh businessman Vladimir Kim was acquiring a 25% stake in the group.

“Motorsport has been a long-standing personal interest for me, and I am delighted to be entering into a partnership with an organization that has enjoyed success in so many categories and has such ambitions for its future,” stated Kim in the group’s press release.

“We have an established involvement with sport; however, this is our first global investment in motorsport,” Kim added. “Its dynamic appeal, growing exposure, business-to-business marketing opportunities and burgeoning fan base are aligned with my ambitions personally and commercially.”

“I am delighted to welcome Vladimir Kim to the Hitech group,” stated Oakes. “During our discussions we found many natural synergies and I know that his support will be invaluable as we seek to build on Hitech’s success and work towards achieving its broader ambitions over the years to come.”

Hitech is not the only team looking to join F1. Andretti Autosport announced back in January a partnership with General Motors, seeking to place a team on the grid. That proposed team would compete under the Andretti-Cadillac branding.

Andretti, speaking with Reuters last month, indicated that a decision on expanding the field could come from FIA in July. “That’s our goal, We’re working on it,” Andretti said of the Andretti-Cadillac bid. “We have a process that we’re in the middle of with the FIA and we’re submitting our paperwork this week, and hopefully get an answer middle of July. We’re making good progress.”

Then of course is the other big F1 news announced on Monday. A group of investors including actors Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, and Michael B. Jordan have purchased a 24% stake in Alpine. At a press conference Monday announcing their vision for the future, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi — who has put some pressure on the team to improve their performance — detailed his vision for the brand, and the team: “Alpine is a brand built around a sports franchise,” concluded Rossi. “I think this is an ambitious plan, but I think we have most, if not all, the tools to accomplish it.”

The addition of one or even two teams to the grid is just one of a few different changes on the horizon for F1. But with the growth of the sport worldwide, and in particular in the United States, it is perhaps no surprise to see more and more outsiders trying to get on the grid.