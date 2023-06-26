Amen Thompson nailed a quiz on NBA Draft history with ridiculous accuracy

Not only can new Rockets’ rookie Amen Thompson jump out of the gym, he could probably also name everyone who played in the gym before him.

Before the NBA Draft, Thompson was asked about the NBA Draft, having to answer which player got drafted higher among the pairing. Despite only being 20 years old, Thompson’s memory of basketball history is already impressive.

Getting 13 out of 14 on this is super impressive, considering there are many people who are much, much older than him who couldn’t do this if they tried their hardest. There are also people who are around his age who also couldn’t do this if they tried...

It’s me. I’m those people. I think I got like 10 out of the 14 and was stumped for a few of those that I missed. The Embiid-Tatum one got me. Again, Thompson is really a basketball nerd. The real competition now is simple: how many can his twin brother Ausar get correctly? That’s where we need to take this next. Go the whole nine with the sibling battle, see if Ausar can get all of them correctly, just for bragging rights in this competition.

The Rockets should also make this a trend. Get Amen to just state random basketball facts that he remembers off the top of his head. It would be fun to promote, and since Thompson is like basketball Sean McVay it would be cool for him as well. It’s a win-win.