Dylan Crews taunted like Angel Reese to cap LSU baseball’s College World Series championship

Dylan Crews was the lights out superstar of LSU’s win in the College World Series, and he didn’t waste a chance to drop his own Angel Reese ring taunt at Florida.

Crews, fast becoming the favorite to go No. 1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in next month’s MLB Draft chalked the moment up to getting a little carried away, but shouted out Joe Burrow and Angel Reese for inspiring him to do a little taunting before getting to hoist the trophy.

Dylan Crews on the ring gesture: “I had to do it.”



Shouts out @JoeyB and @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/zvJjAuyOvs — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) June 27, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Crews’ ring celebration is getting a lot less angst and attention than when Reese dropped it against Iowa. Of course, getting angry at any of this is dumb. These are competitors, and they’re going to trash talk and taunt until someone stops him. Heck, Crews knows he won’t be able to get away with this in the majors without getting plunked, so enjoy it now.

Reese was watching, and she loved the shoutout.

HEARD YOUUUU I LOVE IT HEREEE pic.twitter.com/PNEzbsNYCb — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 27, 2023

It was a mammoth game for Crews, who absolutely slaughters Florida’s pitches by batting .426, registering four hits, three runs, one RBI — all while finishing with an on-base percentage of .567. It solidified him as the best outfield prospect in 2023, and a player to watch moving forward.

As for now, to the victor goes the spoils, and he was ready to light it up like Burrow.

Huge congrats to the College World Series Champion LSU Tigers!