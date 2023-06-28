NASCAR’s $63 six-packs is the worst beer pricing in sports

NASCAR is headed to Chicago this weekend for the Grant Park 220 street race, and I’ve never seen a more upsetting photo of a concessions stand than this one.

Lmao what the fuck? NASCAR got it's start bootlegging. You owe it to Dale to smuggle your beer into this race. pic.twitter.com/Nj3Osx2Udr — Libs drone kids ☭ (@maNic_Cage) June 27, 2023

There’s so much to unpack here. Firstly, the price — it’s obviously disgusting. We’re talking beer that you can easily get at the grocery store for $10-12 a six-pack depending on where you live, and I know you’re going to pay more at an event, but a 600 percent markup is absolutely wild.

Also, what’s the point of getting a six pack here? There’s no discount. Outside of not needing to wait in line again you’re basically getting six beers, that will sit in the sun, any pay the exact same amount.

Finally, this is so antithetical to what NASCAR is. Not just the roots in bootlegging, but it’s the sport of the people. Charging astronomical amounts of money for beer is just so fan-unfriendly it hurts. It causes me pain to even see this. The only thing that would hurt more would be to pay $63 for a six pack of Busch Light.