Simone Biles is back, announces return to competitive gymnastics

Simone Biles is back. Following a three-year absence from competition, the GOAT is coming back to compete at the U.S. Classic, hinting at a potential run at qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles stepped away from the sport in 2020, shortly following the games in Tokyo. It was a crushing games for Biles, as she sat out the vault, floor, and all-around finals while dealing with a bout of the “twisties.” Ultimately Biles returned to compete in beam, winning the bronze medal, but it was a wholly disappointing campaign for both Biles and U.S. Gymnastics where she was favored to sweep the field.

The entire Olympics took a tremendous toll on her mental health, and Biles was open about needing to step away from the sport for some time before considering a return to competition. In the time since last competing she’s been outspoken about the need for greater support for athlete mental health, and recently got married to Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens.

Now at 26-years-old, Biles would be one of the oldest competitors in the field in the 2024 games. It remains to be seen how the absence has affected her ability to perform, which is precisely what events like the U.S. Classic will determine her motivation for getting back on the Olympic grind.

Getting back to form will be a mountain to climb, but if anyone can do it, it’s Simone Biles. With seven Olympic medals, including four golds, nobody is better than Biles. This is going to be a story to watch for the next year as we see if there’s one last great run for the GOAT set to take place in Paris.