13-year-old Arisa Trew becomes first girl to land skateboard 720

Arisa Trew made history over the weekend when the 13-year-old Australian became the first girl to land a 720 in skateboard vert.

If this feels reminiscent of Tony Hawk landing the 900 back in 1999, it’s because it is. Even cooler is that this happened at Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert in Utah. Even cooler is that it came just days before the anniversary of Hawk dropping the 900 at the X-Games.

The Vert Alert begins the march to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Trew will undoubtably compete for Australia. Landing the 720 makes her one of the top athletes to watch next year at the games and the future is so bright for women’s skateboarding it’s beyond ridiculous.

Third place in the same event was Canadian phenom Reese Nelson who is NINE YEARS OLD... yes, you read that right.

Kids these days are so damn cool it hurts.