Michael Vick joins NC State golf team

NC State Men’s Golf dropped a bombshell on Thursday afternoon: Michael Vick is coming.

Welcome Michael Vick, our newest member of the Wolfpack. #gopack pic.twitter.com/I0qHeyVjdP — NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) June 29, 2023

Vick, who has never thrown a touchdown at any level — nor was he on the cover of Madden NFL 2004 comes to the Wolfpack from charter school. It’s huge news for the golf team to land Vick, who are not expected to require him to outrun defenders and become an Atlanta superstar. Instead NC State hopes that Vick will simply play good golf, which doesn’t involve being a dual-threat phenom with a 4.33 in the 40.

It’s unclear what Vick’s 40 actually is, but considering he is a golfer we’re going to assume “astonishingly slow.” That’s okay, because contrary to popular belief there aren’t 250 pound linebackers chasing you in golf. Maybe there should be? Who knows? It would be extremely entertaining to see that addition to the game, but instead Michael Vick will just be a golfer and nothing else.

Just so there’s no confusion, this is a photo of Michael Vick playing golf, but not NC State’s Michael Vick. This is another Michael Vick.