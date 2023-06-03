Phil Mickelson takes direct shot at Rory McIlroy; continues tweetstorm

Phil Mickelson continues to respond to his LIV Golf critics and tweet whatever is on his mind.

Late Friday, with the Memorial Tournament happening at Muirfield Village, Mickelson responded to a video of Rory McIlroy discussing his potential plans for the PGA Tour off-season.

“As worn out as Mclroy was after the Masters and his need for an off-season, LIV would be perfect for him,” Mickelson tweeted. “Problem is I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs.”

Notice how Mickelson misspelled McIlroy’s name. Whether it was intentional or not, Mickelson still fired unnecessary shots toward the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters and subsequently skipped out at the RBC Heritage the following week, as he needed some time away from the game.

Meanwhile, Mickelson finished tied for second at Augusta National.

With LIV Golf disrupting the professional golf ecosystem, McIlroy has worked with his PGA Tour colleagues on improving the PGA Tour schedule for the past year.

Consequently, the Tour will return to a calendar year schedule, with the season beginning in January instead of September, in 2024.

This new schedule allows players to have more of an off-season, which McIlroy touched on following his second round at Muirfield Village.

“[The] off-season time would be nice to work on your mechanics and your fundamentals so that you’ve got those sort of bedded in so that you can sort of roll going into the bulk of the season,” McIlroy said. “I didn’t really feel like I had the necessary time to do that over the — you want to take a little bit of time off over the holidays, get yourself back into it.”

When Mickelson saw McIlroy say this, he could not help but dish a low blow in his direction.

Yet, Mickelson’s Friday night tweetstorm did not stop there.

I never turned anything down. We’ve not communicated in years. Probably cuz you blocked me — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 3, 2023

Mickelson responded with this tweet to a post saying that he turned down a one-on-one debate with Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee, who blocked the six-time major winner on Twitter earlier this week.

Mickelson then discussed his gambling habits, noting that “he hasn’t gambled in years” and is “almost a billionaire now.”

Of course, Mickelson was on the defense yesterday after Golf Channel’s Eamon Lynch labeled the LIV Golfer as a “pawn for murderers” and a “viable foot soldier for the Saudis.”

So Mickelson fired back on all fronts, and McIlroy caught a stray bullet.