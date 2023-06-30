Tour de France 2023: How to watch, storylines, teams, and results

Cycling’s most prestigious event is about to get underway.

Starting on Sunday, nearly 200 riders from 22 teams will embark on a 2,115-mile journey from Bilbao, Spain into the heart of Paris. Riders will endure 21 stages over 23 days — meaning just two rest days — as they tackle France’s five biggest mountain ranges.

This year’s event has no shortage of storylines, starting with the battle between Dane Jonas Vingegaard, riding for UCI WorldTeam Jumbo–Visma, and Slovenian Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates.

Vingegaard is the reigning Tour de France champion, winning the 2022 version ahead of his rival Pogačar. The two previous years, the Slovenian was the one to earn the prestigious yellow jersey, the maillot jaune; his victory in 2020 at the age of 21 made him the second-youngest winner in race history. The two are the odds-on favorites to compete for the top spot on the podium again in 2023.

Vingegaard is arguably the best pure climber in the world and he impressed during the lead-up races to the Tour de France. Pogačar, meanwhile, has been ranked the No. 1 rider in the world for a record 92 straight weeks but had only two race days since late April, when he suffered a broken wrist in a crash. Despite their difference in preparation, their expected three-week fight for the victory projects to be an entertaining one — if Pogačar is on form.

The 2023 Tour de France will also have the last three champions in the field for the first time since 2009. That includes Vingegaard and Pogačar, as well as Colombia’s Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers. The winner of the 2019 edition, Bernal became the first South American to finish the race in first place.

There are also some tweaks to the race itself. The opening stage, which is usually either a time trial or flat stage, is on hilly terrain this time around and will likely be a chance for general classification riders to get an early jump on their opponents. In addition, the penultimate 20th stage will not be a time trial this year. Instead, it is now a mountain stage, taking riders from Belfort to Le Markstein, covering 82.9 miles with almost 12,000 feet of climbing.

Another major storyline to watch? British cyclist Mark Cavendish. Cavendish is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for 34 Tour stage wins, the current record.

Cavendish stated back in May during the Giro d’Italia that he was retiring at the end of this year. A year ago Cavendish was a Tour de France reserve for his previous team, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. Cavendish was announced as a team member by his current team, Astana Qazaqstan.

There are two teams from the United States in the field: EF Education-Easypost and Lidl-Trek. While none of the individual American riders are considered among the favorites for general classification, you could see a United States cyclist secure a stage win or two. Neilson Powless, riding for EF Education-Easypost, finished 13th overall in last year’s Tour de France, has two wins and three top-tens this year, and could secure a stage victory early.

Matteo Jorgenson, who rides for Movistar Team, nearly won Stage 16 last year in his Tour de France debut. He could push for a stage win this year. Another American, Sepp Kuss with Jumbo–Visma, is always strong in the mountains. While his main role with the team is to aid Vingegaard, he has won a Tour stage before.

Here is how to watch, a look at each stage, and more.

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France

NBC Sports is your home for every stage of the 110th Tour de France, with the bulk of the coverage airing live each day on Peacock. NBC and USA Network will also air live coverage during the first week of the 2023 Tour de France, along with encores of each stage on USA at 2 a.m. ET most days.

All NBC and USA Network coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live, as well as the NBC Sports app.

Here is the full broadcast schedule:

2023 Tour de France Broadcast Information Date Time (ET) Stage Route Platform Date Time (ET) Stage Route Platform July 1 6:00 a.m. 1 Bilbao to Bilbao Peacock July 1 8:00 a.m. 1 Bilbao to Bilbao Peacock/NBC July 2 6:05 a.m. 2 Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien Peacock July 3 6:50 a.m. 3 Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne Peacock July 3 8:00 a.m. 3 Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne Peacock/USA July 4 7:00 a.m. 4 Dax to Nogaro Peacock July 4 8:00 a.m. 4 Dax to Nogaro Peacock/USA July 5 6:55 a.m. 5 Pau to Laruns Peacock July 5 8:00 a.m. 5 Pau to Laruns Peacock/USA July 6 7:00 a.m. 6 Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque Peacock July 6 8:00 a.m. 6 Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque Peacock/USA July 7 7:10 a.m. 7 Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux Peacock July 7 8:00 a.m. 7 Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux Peacock/USA July 8 6:20 a.m. 8 Libourne to Limoges Peacock July 9 7:05 a.m. 9 Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme Peacock July 11 6:55 a.m. 10 Vulcania to Issoire Peacock July 12 6:55 a.m. 11 Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins Peacock July 13 6:55 a.m. 12 Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais Peacock July 14 7:30 a.m. 13 Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier Peacock July 15 6:55 a.m. 14 Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil Peacock July 16 6:55 a.m. 15 Les Gets les portes du soleil > Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc Peacock July 18 6:50 a.m. 16 Passy to Combloux Peacock July 19 6:05 a.m. 17 Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel Peacock July 20 6:55 a.m. 18 Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse Peacock July 21 7:05 a.m. 19 Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny Peacock July 22 7:30 a.m. 20 Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering Peacock July 23 10:10 a.m. 21 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées Peacock

What teams are competing in the 2023 Tour de France

22 teams are competing in the 2023 Tour de France: That includes all 18 UCI WorldTeams, and 4 UCI ProTeams.

18 UCI WorldTeams

AG2R Citroën Team

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-Samsic

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Lidl-Trek

Movistar Team

Soudal—Quick-Step

Team Bahrain Victorious

Team dsm-firmenich

Team Jayco-AlUla

Team Jumbo-Visma

UAE Team Emirates

UCI ProTeams

Israel—Premier Tech

Lotto—Dstny

Team TotalEnergies

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

The 2023 Tour de France map

Here is the official map of the 2023 Tour de France:

Stages, dates, and distances for the 2023 Tour de France

Here are the stages for the 2023 Tour de France. There are eight stages considered “flat,” four hill stages, eight mountain stages, and one time trial stage this year.

2023 Tour de France Stages Stage Date Distance (Miles) Route Stage Type Stage Date Distance (Miles) Route Stage Type 1 July 1 113.1 Bilbao to Bilbao Hill 2 July 2 129.9 Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien Hill 3 July 3 116.5 Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne Flat 4 July 4 113.1 Dax to Nogaro Flat 5 July 5 101.3 Pau to Laruns Mountain 6 July 6 90.1 Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque Mountain 7 July 7 105.6 Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux Flat 8 July 8 124.9 Libourne to Limoges Hill 9 July 9 113.4 Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme Mountain Rest Day July 10 Clermont-Ferrand 10 July 11 104.1 Vulcania to Issoire Hill 11 July 12 111.8 Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins Flat 12 July 13 105 Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais Hill 13 July 14 85.7 Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier Mountain 14 July 15 94.4 Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil Mountain 15 July 16 111.2 Les Gets les portes du soleil > Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc Mountain Rest Day July 17 Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc 16 July 18 13.9 Passy to Combloux Time Trial 17 July 19 103.1 Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel Mountain 18 July 20 114.9 Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse Hill 19 July 21 107.4 Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny Flat 20 July 22 82.9 Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering Mountain 21 July 23 71.7 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées Flat

The toughest stretch of the 2023 Tour de France looks to be Stages 13 through 16. Over three straight days riders will be tested by the French Alps, with a summit finish on both Stage 13 and Stage 15.

Stage 17, another mountain stage, might be the toughest individual test of the 2023 Tour de France. Riders will tackle a 103.1 mile stage with over 16,000 feet of elevation climb. Stage 17 also features a climb to the top of the 7,559-feet Col de la Loze, the highest point in this year’s Tour and one of the summits considered “beyond category.”

If Stage 17 is not the toughest stage, Stage 6 might be. Another mountain stage, this includes the 6,939-foot Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees, and features the first of the summit finishes in the 2023 Tour de France.

2023 Tour de France results

