PSG’s Christophe Galtier detained in racism probe

Soccer superpower Paris Saint Germain coach Christophe Galtier was detained as part of a probe into allegations of racism at his former club.

Galtier and his son John Valovic-Galtier were placed in custody Friday, based on allegations of racist and anti-Muslim comments he made while he was the coach of the French club Nice. Galtier managed the club from July of 2021 until June of 2022, when he took the job with PSG.

This stems from French media leaking an email from former Nice Director of Football Julien Fournier, in which he accuses Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players on the team, and that it didn’t reflect the ethnological profile of the city.

PSG head of communications Julien Maynard told AP News that the team fully supported Galtier.

Galtier is still technically under contract with PSG, but might be on his way out as the French side’s coach after a massive slump to end the season.

Galtier says he has taken legal action and is “deeply hurt” by the accusations, according to the AP.