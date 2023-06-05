This photo of Yuki Tsunoda and Kristaps Porzingis isn’t photoshopped, promise

It was a rough finish to the Spanish GP for Yuki Tsunoda, but at least he got to meet a big fan.

No, this isn’t photoshopped — seriously. Yuki is the smallest driver in Formula 1 standing at 5’3, and Kristaps Porzingis is 7’3. It’s the stark continuation of a beautiful trend of Tsunoda standing next to athletes who are increasingly getting larger and larger.

Ahead of the Miami GP he spent some time with the Dolphins, where we got this gem of Yuki and Jaelen Phillips.

PÍTICO



O Yuki Tsunoda ao lado de Jaelan Phillips, linebacker do Miami Dolphins! pic.twitter.com/t63fGl0YmM — Esportudo Racing (@EsportudoRacing) May 4, 2023

There’s one “big athlete” mountain left to climb, and the window is lining up perfectly. The United States Grand Prix is on October 22 in Austin, Texas. That’s just an hour from San Antonio, where yes, Victor Wembanyama will be playing after he’s taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Spurs.

Unless there’s a road trip that interrupts it, there is the perfect opportunity to get Yuki to stand next to Wemby. You know Alpine would be falling over themselves to get a French megastar in their pit lane, and from there why not have Yuki take a stroll over and visit his old buddy Pierre Gasly, snapping a photo with Wemby in the process.

We need this to happen.