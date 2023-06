Is Baby Gronk the new Drip King, or is he just getting rizzed up by Livvy?

Baby Gronk stole Livvy from Drip King, which might make Baby Gronk the new Drip King. However, there are very real concerns that Livvy is just using Baby Gronk for clout.

Losing my mind pic.twitter.com/QgdvHcS5gS — SRK Nephew (@KELVlN_FILTER) June 6, 2023

Everyone knows that Livvy rizzed up Baby Gronk, which caused him to commit to LSU. Baby Gronk is the No. 1 college football prospect in the country because he averages over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns a game. Everyone in the world wants Baby Gronk, but only LSU has Livvy to rizz up Baby Gronk.

this video is making me feel schizophrenic pic.twitter.com/PA6sDXLkSb — cock sportello (@BenShh1) June 6, 2023

Here’s the thing though: Even though Baby Gronk is living large with Livvy, there is a contender for the throne ... BABY DIGGS! Baby Diggs is an elite player who plays both wide receiver AND quarterback. He’s currently the No. 1 prospect in New York state’s class of 2030. Baby Diggs CALLED OUT Baby Gronk, wanting to 1 v 1 him.

Who do you think would win in a 1v1? Baby Gronk or Baby Diggs? pic.twitter.com/MtoFbNt301 — trout (@DamnNoWay) June 6, 2023

Who knows what would happen if Baby Gronk and Baby Diggs faced off and Baby Diggs won. Maybe Livvy would rizz up Baby Diggs and leave Baby Gronk, just as she did Drip King. That would make Baby Diggs the new Baby Gronk AND the new Drip King, Baby Gronk would be the old Drip King, and Drip King would become just a guy.

IMAGINE THIS, THOUGH: What if Baby Gronk and Baby Diggs met and rizzed up EACH OTHER?! They could BOTH commit to LSU WITHOUT Livvy. That would make Baby Diggs the new Livvy, Baby Gronk would be the new Drip King, and Livvy would be forced to move to New York out of shame, becoming the new Baby Diggs.

This is wild, I know — but imagine if there’s a Baby Livvy who comes up and SHE rizzes up Baby Gronk? That would make Baby Livvy the new Livvy, Baby Gronk would be the new Drip King, Livvy would be the old Drip King, and Baby Diggs would stay Baby Diggs, because he’s not involved in this scenario.

What if Gronk has a baby? Then there’s a new Baby Gronk. This would mean Baby Gronk becomes Toddler Gronk.

Then Baby Gronk beats Toddler Gronk 1 v 1, causing Livvy to rizz up the Baby Gronk, making Baby Gronk the new Drip King. He also beats Baby Diggs 1 v 1. So now he’s the new Drip King, Rizz King, and the new Baby Diggs. Toddler Gronk transfers due to lack of rizz, Baby Diggs is the old drip king, the old Drip King has no rizz.

Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King. Baby Gronk. Livvy. Baby Diggs. Drip King. Rizz King.