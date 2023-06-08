Netflix’s new sports documentary ‘Tour de France: Unchained’ is your next binge obsession

With the success of its Drive to Survive documentary series chronicling life in Formula 1, Netflix is now trying to expand its sports coverage. After already tackling tennis and golf, professional cycling is now on the menu.

On Thursday, June 8, Tour de France: Unchained was released on the streaming service. Produced by the same company that also did Drive to Survive, it presents an up-close look at the biggest cycling race in the world over the course of eight episodes.

Here’s your trailer for Tour de France: Unchained – from the producers of Drive to Survive – coming 8 June! pic.twitter.com/S7F7szGP8m — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 2, 2023

With that all said, let’s give you a quick explainer of the show and what to expect in case you do want to watch it.

Where can I watch Tour de France: Unchained?

Netflix. All eight episodes — running between 35 and 50 minutes — are online already.

What I can expect?

Tour de France: Unchained follows the marquee cycling race in the world, the eponymous Tour de France. Set during the 2022 edition of the race, the show profiles eight teams as well as their riders and support staff — including behind-the-scenes footage from team buses and in-race communication.

The eight teams who were involved in the production of the series ended up winning 11 of the 21 stages of the race, and the key moments and players are all represented. Who is not, at least as an active participant, is then-two-time reigning champion Tadej Pogačar: his UAE Team Emirates squad decided against participation, even though he obviously is a prominent part of the story that is being told.

So, which teams are featured then?

As noted above, eight teams and their riders participated in the show. Those are Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers, EF Education-EasyPost, Ag2r Citroën, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupama-FDJ, and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl (who have since changed their name to Soudal-Quick-Step).

You don’t know any of these names? It really does not matter. The teams and their most important personnel will be introduced — from the guy who used to work in a fish factory, to the rider who almost lost his life in a horrific crash a couple of years ago.

Who is the show’s intended audience?

The show tries to strike the balance between giving hardcore fans some behind-the-scenes footage and introducing newbies to the sport. Does it succeed in doing that? At times, but not consistently.

If you are a fan already you are probably looking for a bit more substance rather than the drama that is being presented (and, at times, seemingly manufactured). That said, the cinematography and pulling-back-the-curtain moments still make it a worthwhile experience.

Newcomers, meanwhile, will find a show that is similar in its approach to other popular sports documentaries — for better or worse.

Speaking of which, does it compare to Drive to Survive?

Kind of. As noted above, Box to Box Films produced both shows so fans of Drive to Survive will recognize some stylistic elements. The footage is top-notch, the drama and tension are real (if at times a bit overblown), and narratives are being introduced to drive the story beyond what is happening on the roads.

That said, Formula 1 and pro cycling are different sports. The fast-paced intensity of F1 is not there, because it just can’t be. That does not mean the show has no appeal, though. It simply is a different one

OK, I’m hooked. When’s the next Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France, the 110th edition of the race, will start on July 1 in the Spanish city of Bilbao and over the course of 21 stages and 2,115 miles make its way to Paris. All eight of the teams plus a significant portion of riders featured on Tour de France: Unchained will participate again.