Ludvig Aberg’s pro debut at RBC Canadian Open will make Rose Zhang proud

After his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ludvig Aberg posted a 3-under 69 to sit just two shots off the lead. The Swedish golfer is making his PGA Tour debut as a professional. Rose Zhang showed the world last week that being a first-timer doesn’t mean anything as she took home her first LPGA trophy.

In taking home the win, Zhang became the first woman in 72 years to win their LPGA pro debut.

Earlier this week, Aberg said what Rose did was amazing and that she was unbelievable. Now he is on track to make his own history.

“Rose is an unbelievable player, and what she did is very special,” Aberg said. “If I’m anywhere along those lines, I’m pretty happy... Hopefully, I’ll be able to do somewhat... somewhat similar to what she did.”

Aberg made the turn at 4-under, going out in 32. He unfortunately came in at 37 but closed out with a birdie on the par-5 7th, his 17th hole, to get it back to 3-under. He is already off to a similar start to what Zhang did at the Mizuho Americas Open. She opened with a 2-under 70.

Another historic moment.



Ludvig Aberg's first PGA TOUR birdie as a pro. pic.twitter.com/TVSE3x8OZA — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) June 8, 2023

Despite making four birdies on his front nine, Aberg said he was nervous this morning.

“I think it would have been weird if I wasn’t nervous,” Aberg said. “But I tried to embrace it. I tried to view it as something fun. And obviously playing with Matt (Fitzpatrick) and Tyrrell (Hatton) as well was a lot of fun too.”

He said that he didn’t remember much of that first tee shot as a professional golfer but was happy that he at least hit it in the fairway. Heading into Round 2, the 23-year-old said he felt like he was hitting it to some good spots.

“Game plan-wise, I won’t change too much... We’ll see about the wind, and that kind of stuff might throw us around. But it should be fine.”

Aberg tees off with Fitzpatrick and Hatton for round two at 12:59 p.m. ET on the first hole.