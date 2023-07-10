Larry Nassar, doctor who abused over 500 female athletes, stabbed multiple times in prison

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused over 500 women during his 30-year career, is in stable condition Monday after being stabbed multiple times in federal prison.

Nassar, who is currently serving 100-to-235 years in prison, was stabbed in the chest and back by a fellow inmate, according to the Associated Press. The attack occurred on Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida, though little more is known about the incident at this time.

USP Coleman is the third federal penitentiary Nassar has been placed in since his conviction in 2018. Initially housed in Tuscon, Arizona — Nassar’s lawyers successfully argued for a transfer as he was assaulted as soon as he arrived at the facility. From there he went to a transfer center in Oklahoma City, where he was also assaulted, before being moved to USP Coleman in August of 2018. This incident is the most serious reported incident of violence towards the disgraced doctor since his incarceration.

From 1992 to 2016 Larry Nassar routinely and repeatedly sexually abused female athletes under the guise of “medical treatment.” Multiple complaints were brought to Michigan State University as well as USA Gymnastics, but were routinely ignored. It wasn’t until 2016, when the Indianapolis Star published a wide-ranging report into his abuse that victims came forward, eventually leading to Nassar’s arrest and conviction.

It’s unclear at this time if Nassar will be moved to another facility following the reported stabbing.