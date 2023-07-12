Tampa Bay’s creamsicle jerseys are back and they’re glorious

Folks the greatest uniforms of all time have returned.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have revealed that they are bringing back the creamsicle uniforms, an ode to their 1976 uniforms that rocked the NFL world. In a hype video headlined by Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, the uniforms were revealed on Bucs WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, LB Lavonte David, and S Antione Winfield Jr. In addition, the video showcased some die hard Buccaneers fans in the background, which is a very nice touch.

Our legacy continues. pic.twitter.com/HbkrvoAJDZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 12, 2023

Look at those jerseys, man. I’m so glad that the Bucs brought these back, even if they won’t stay forever. It’s such a sharp contrast to other vintage jerseys, and will look great on the field.

The Buccaneers will be wearing these against the Detroit Lions in Tampa in Week 6, which has the potential to be the greatest uniform matchup of all time...if Detroit doesn’t mess it up. Normally, the Lions either wear the road white jerseys or the alternate grays on the road, but I don’t want to see either of those, no.

What I need to see Detroit do is return to the vintage road whites. Make this game a full throwback, the purest form of football that we’ll see in the NFL this year.

Bucs-Lions in Tampa week 6 has potential to be the coolest uniform matchup of the year.



Don’t screw this up Detroit. Bring them back for one game. pic.twitter.com/fG7oYnAj9l — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) July 12, 2023

This is a call to the Detroit Lions, from me. Bring these jerseys back, just for one game. It would be the coolest thing ever.