Rory McIlroy speechless after easily being out-driven by amateur ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy is universally recognized as one of the best golfers in the world. One of the primary reasons is his ability to hit bombs off the tee, putting him in great position for shorter approach shots.

He put that on display at this year’s U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced of McIlroy engaging in a long drive competition with Scottish amateur Ruben Lindsey. Shockingly, the competition was not even close, and it wasn’t in the Northern Irishman’s favor either.

Rory McIlroy and Ruben Lindsay had a long drive competition:



Rory: 188mph — 352 yards

Ruben: 195mph — 374 yards



pic.twitter.com/lMqBEZVtw4 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 12, 2023

The video from NUCLR Golf opens with Lindsey hitting a monster tee shot that measured a whopping 374 yards. Even more impressive was the 195 MPH ball speed.

That left McIlroy nearly speechless with only one word, “Wow.”

It was then up to Rory to try and beat it. He made sure to put a disclaimer out before hitting, relaying he’d be happy to be within 30 yards of Lindsey’s drive.

McIlroy got all of it, as noted by his comment “I smoked that.” Yet, he garnered only 352 yards despite an impressive 188 MPH ball speed.

Rory McIlroy obviously had some fun with this competition. But he is also sharpening his skills ahead of this weekend’s Genesis Scottish Open. That, of course, is in preparation of next week’s Open Championship, the final major of the season.

Lindsey had a bit of an advantage. A home course advantage, that is. Lindsey is from Ayr, Scotland. But it’s still noteworthy anytime someone easily outdrives McIlroy.

Lindsey is a 19-year-old who initially committed to playing golf at Auburn, but ultimately transferred to the University of Houston after sitting out his freshman season.