Rickie Fowler goes nuclear at Rocket Mortgage Classic, vying to snap winless streak

Rickie Fowler has been through a lot the last couple of years. He had fallen outside the top 150 in the Official World Golf Rankings and placed well outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup points standings the last two seasons.

All of that appears to be in the rearview now. Fowler charged down the back nine of Saturday’s round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to take the lead.

On Canada Day, Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin appeared destined for a lead heading into the final day at the Detroit Golf Club. Fowler had other things in mind.

He birdied five of his final six holes to card an 8-under 64. The colorful 34-year-old entered the final round at 20-under par. He took a one-shot lead into Sunday with a bevy of challengers behind.

It’s been quite the ascension for Fowler. He has made 17 of the 19 cuts this season, with seven top-10s, per PGATour.com.

He found his way atop the leaderboard at the 2023 U.S. Open. However, the familiar Sunday falters followed him once again at Los Angeles Country Club.

He finished tied for 5th at 5-under, despite setting a U.S. Open record 62 on the opening round of the tournament.

Impressively, he bounced back with another top-10 at the elevated event, the Travelers Championship, the following weekend.

So here he is with another lead on a Sunday. The 5-time PGA Tour winner is looking to snap a winless drought that goes back to the 2018-2019 Waste Management Open.