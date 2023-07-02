Tiger Woods’ staggering denial of leaked PGA Tour documents amid LIV Golf deal leaves Twitter on fire

The golf world was once again turned upside down Sunday night. Tiger Woods took to Twitter and appeared to throw PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan under the bus.

Woods wrote:

“In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers.”

On Monday, The Athletic provided an initial sneak peak into the PGA Tour LIV Golf deal that has taken over the sport. Sports Illustrated went one step further, detailing PGA Tour’s effort to fight off LIV Golf last year in a court filing via the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Tiger is addressing a part of that reported players-only meeting that took place on June 21, 2022. According to the documents, Woods was to deliver a number of talking points to PGA Tour members.

They appeared to talk up Monahan, as well as fire up the players in fighting back against the Saudi’s PIF.

Woods is clearly stating it’s a bunch of B.S. and he was never there, nor did he deliver that speech.

Considering the golf world has been waiting for Woods to break his silence on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal, fans went to work online at this latest development. Some of the reactions are priceless.

Not everyone though is taking Tiger’s words at face value.

It had been reported that Woods flew in last minute and attended with Fowler. That however has not been corroborated.

This is an ever-changing situation. There is still more unknown than known with regard to the PGA Tour’s deal with the PIF.

Monahan interestingly has been on medical leave for a few weeks now. Is that a coincidence? Almost no one knows.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe Tiger that he was not at this meeting last year? Chime in below in the comment section.