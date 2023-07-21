Matej Mohorič talks the ‘cruel’ nature of cycling after winning the closest stage in Tour de France history

Friday’s 19th stage of the 2023 Tour de France made history, as a final sprint between Matej Mohorič of Team Bahrain Victorious and Kasper Asgreen Soudal–Quick-Step saw both riders come across the line with the exact same time. Ultimately, it was determined that Mohrič had won the stage, giving Team Bahrain Victorious their third stage win of the 2023 Tour, and Mohrič the third stage win of his career.

The margin of victory made for the closest stage in Tour de France history.

Following the victory, Mohrič gave an interview which was just as epic as his narrow win, if not moreso.

“It means a lot because it’s just hard and cruel to be a professional cyclist,” said Mohorič following his Stage 19 victory. “You suffer a lot in preparation, you sacrifice your life, your family. You do everything you can to get ready. And then after a couple of days, you realize that everyone is just so incredibly strong, that it’s just hard to follow the wheels sometimes.”

Mohrič, like all of Team Bahrain Victorious, is racing in this year’s Tour de France with a heavy heart. The team is still mourning Gino Mäder, a member of Team Bahrain Victorious who passed away tragically last month following a crash at the Tour de Suisse.

Mohrič paid tribute to Mäder in his interview.

“We spend more time with our teammates than with our family,” Mohorič added. “[Mäder’s death] puts everything in perspective and makes you doubt what you do, but at the end of the day, the world moves on. I really wanted to give my best because he can’t anymore.”

There isn't one quote we could pick out of this interview to do it justice. If there is one interview you watch today, make it this one with @matmohoric.



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 21, 2023

This photo shows just how close the finish was between Mohrič and Asgreen, who embraced shortly after the conclusion on the stage. The two riders represent the two most recent stage winners this year, as Asgreen emerged victorious in Thursday’s Stage 18:

The definition of winning by a tire's length ⤵️



La définition de gagner avec un boyau d'écart ⤵️
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 21, 2023

Following the finish, Team Bahrain Victorious Sporting Director Vladimir Miholjevic talked about what the past few weeks have been like for the team.

“We started this Tour under a lot of stress after the death of Gino, and Matej had the ambition to win a stage. From the beginning he was in great shape but was not rewarded until today,” said Miholjevic. “For us, doing this Tour at this level is something amazing. This stage was crazy, but we were always there. These guys always deliver. It’s a victory well deserved.”

Jonas Vingegaard remained in control for the general classification, and the Team Jumbo-Visma rider enters the final mountain stage of the 2023 Tour de France with a 7-minute, 35-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogačar. Vingegaard took control of the Tour this week with an incredible individual time trial on Tuesday, followed by an equally-incredible mountain stage on Wednesday.

Still, Vingegaard knows the job is not done.

“It’s the last mountain stage and I think everybody in the bunch has saved their legs,” said Vingegaard after Stage 19.

We will see exactly how much the riders have left in their legs on Saturday.

As well as perhaps even more evidence of just how cruel the sport can be as the peloton takes on the final mountain stage of the 2023 Tour de France.