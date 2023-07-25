Katie Ledecky made the world’s fastest swimmers look slow, AGAIN

BREAKING: Katie Ledecky is really, really good at swimming.

The US swimmer was in Japan for the finals of the 1500 meter freestyle swim (a medal she has won four straight times) and she quite legitimately left the opposition in the dust (well, water? Water dust? I don’t know, I’ll workshop it).

Ledecky, who also owns the 16 fastest times OF ALL TIME in the 1500 meter freestyle, is also so good that she creates memes because of how fast she is. At this meet, she won her fifth straight gold medal and was also the only person in the frame when she won.

THAT'S KATIE LEDECKY!@katieledecky is the first person to win five world titles in two different events AND she ties Michael Phelps for the most individual world golds in swimming (15).



And she won this 1500m free world title by 17 seconds. #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/y6WeHj99IJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2023

You know how fast you gotta be to make other fast people look slow? Yeah, well Ledecky is doing this both IN WATER and FOR A MILE. Like she’s swimming a mile and absolutely destroying the competition in record times.

This isn’t even the first time that this happened with Ledecky! In this race, Ledecky just lapping all the competition has become the norm, which is amazing.

Ledecky also made some history with this win, tying for the most individual gold medals in swimming of ALL TIME (she tied with Michael Phelps). In addition, she’s the first person to win five gold medals in two different events. And she won this event by 17 seconds.

I wish I could do things as easy as Katie Ledecky makes swimming look easy. Writing sure isn’t easy, but if I were like Ledecky, I could knock out so many things with such ease.