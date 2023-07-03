2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: How to watch, odds, and more

The 51st annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest comes to us once more from Coney Island to give us the rare opportunity to see humans gorge themselves in the name of glory and entertainment.

Some things change, but not the favorite in the men’s competition. Yes, Joey Chestnut is back and he is the undisputed king of professional eating. The 2023 competition could be his 16th title, and right now nobody is remotely close to unseating Chestnut from his crown. The 2022 competition was a major drop from Chestnut’s normal domination, as he finished with 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes — well below his world record. Of course, part of this was due to him pausing mid-competition to choke a protester.

Chestnut just obliterated him pic.twitter.com/dry7Oy8KZK — jonah block (@JonahBlock05) July 4, 2022

The women’s competition is more of the same. While not the same level of household name as Chestnut, Miki Sudo is equally dominant. Sudo is vying for her 9th championship in the women’s division, and has been unbeatable since her arrival in pro eating back in 2014. The only year since then that Sudo didn’t win was 2021, when she skipped the event for the birth of her child. In 2022 she was immediately back to form, and housed 40 hot dogs and buns.

How to watch the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Competition this year will be split between the ESPN app and ESPN2.

Women’s competition: 10:45 a.m. ET — ESPN app

Men’s competition: Noon ET — ESPN2

Current odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Men’s competition

Joey Chestnut: -4000

Geoffrey Esper: +1200

Nick Wehry: +2000

James Webb: +2500

Field: +3000

Women’s competition