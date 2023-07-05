Australia and England’s international cricket incident, explained

There’s no love lost between Australia and England when it comes to The Ashes. One of the oldest, most prestigious test series in cricket history is currently underway, with Australia holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The Aussies winning back-to-back tests in England would have already caused angst, but a controversial dismissal in the second test has sparked an international incident that’s roped in politicians, celebrities, and everyone in the sport’s orbit.

The moment occurred on the final day of the test with England chasing Australia’s run total. Wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow was on strike, and let the ball pass through to Aussie keeper Alex Carey. Bairstow assumed the ball was dead and began to walk up the pitch, when Carey threw the ball at the stumps — hitting them and getting Bairstow out.

Best vision of the Carey/Bairstow stumping.



Stokes hadn’t even returned to his crease at the non-striker’s end yet.



Lunacy from Bairstow. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qZVnw27P4p — James Mottershead (@mottersjames) July 5, 2023

It’s prompted wild debate about “the spirit of cricket,” with England captain Ben Stokes suggesting that what Australia did was tantamount to cheating. “Would I have wanted to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no,” Stoke said — sparking debate about whether Carey should have gotten out Bairstow in this manner with the game in the balance.

Did the moment really decide the match?

Perhaps? Bairstow didn’t guarantee an England win, but his dismissal sealed their fate.

England wasn’t in the best position on the final day, with the front collapsing and leaving it to the middle end to save the game. It was 193/6 when Bairstow was out, with England needing 177 runs. Stokes was playing out of his mind and just needing a reliable bat at the other end that could keep pace.

The Bairstow dismissal forced Stokes to bat with immense pressure, with only bowlers left across from him. It would have required a Herculean effort to win the match. Stuart Broad wasn’t able to offer much batting, and that helped seal the loss.

Is what Australia did wrong?

No. The wicket was completely within the rules. In fact, it’s more on Bairstow for not watching. With Stokes outside of his crease too the ball was very much live, and it was a momentary lapse in judgement.

That said, there’s an argument to be made for whether or not Australia should have jumped on the opportunity to get a wicket in this way. It does kind of go against the spirit of the game and the unwritten rules of being gracious when it comes to a competitor’s mistakes.

There’s just one problem with this ...

ENGLAND DID THE EXACT SAME THING!

Australians are taking umbrage with England’s remarks, especially when Bairstow himself attempted the exact same thing when Australia were batting.

Thought we had seen this before. Jonny Bairstow attempting to catch Marnus Labuschagne stepping out of his crease two days ago. #Ashes @wwos @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/U28fEvlEu8 — Sam Djodan (@samdjodan) July 2, 2023

Stokes claims he wouldn’t have taken the wicket when approached about Bairstow trying this earlier in the match, but that’s very easy to say after it happened. The truth is, England does have a tendency to take advantage of similar moments themselves — but cry about it when the decision goes against them.

In a vastly more blatant example from 2008, England had an incident with New Zealand where incidental contact led to the wicket being open. All conceivable unwritten rules said England should have declined this wicket, but they took it.

Dear England, Please don't talk about fair play when you are the victim. Look at what you did to New Zealand in 2008. Was this a Fair play? Who is the cheater now? #Ashes@FollowTheAshes @ECB_cricket@CricketAus@Bazmccullum@barmy pic.twitter.com/Lf0GveE0lj — Jitesh Goswami (@jitesh2525) July 4, 2023

Yes, this is causing HUGE debate

England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is siding with England, saying Australia went against the spirit of the game. Then Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese fired back:

“He must not have had the same lessons I got in primary school at St Joseph’s Camperdown: ‘Stay in your crease.’ Hope you’re well, PM.”

Aussie F1 driver Oscar Piastri was vocal in his support of his home country.

Video also emerged immediately following the incident with members of the Lord’s cricket club heckling Australian players are chanting “shame on you” following the match.

What happens next?

The third match will take place in Leeds, with an unprecedented amount of drama. The reaction Australia gets when they take the pitch will be unlike anything else, and there will be high emotions every day.

It’s going to be interesting to see if England try to exact some revenge on the pitch, delivering short deliveries and sending a message. No matter what happens this will be one of the most closely watched matches in international cricket.