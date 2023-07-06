Kobe Bryant to grace both covers of NBA 2K24

On Thursday, NBA 2K revealed that Laker legend Kobe Bryant would grace the cover of upcoming release NBA 2K24. The honor comes three years after Bryant’s shocking death in a helicopter crash, along with eight others, including his daughter Gianna.

2K normally does a special edition with a different player on the cover for the special edition, but with this being 2K24, both versions are different iterations of Kobe Bryant. The Kobe Bryant edition being the standard version, with afro Kobe gracing the cover, then the special Black Mamba edition with the older version of Bryant, the one without hair.

Bryant has been on the 2K cover three previous times before this. The first time in 2010 after winning the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics. Then, in 2017, there was a special Mamba edition after Bryant announced his retirement at the end of the year. Finally, in 2021, there was a special edition with Kobe on the cover, called the ‘Mamba Forever’ edition, to honor the untimely death of the NBA legend.

The game will be available for preorder tomorrow everywhere.