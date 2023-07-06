Lewis Hamilton still has complete faith in Mercedes despite recent struggles

One of the biggest storylines facing Formula 1 right now is the ongoing contract saga between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

The driver’s two-year deal is set to expire at the end of the 2023 F1 season, and despite recent reports that an extension is close, Hamilton has yet to put pen to paper.

That has raised questions over whether the team’s struggles in recent years to put Hamilton in a competitive car will pose a roadblock to such a contract. But speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, the seven-time Drivers’ Champion made it crystal clear that is absolutely not the case.

And he also made it clear he has complete faith in the team.

“No, no, that’s not what I’m thinking,” said Hamilton in response to a question over whether a lack of results would scuttle a potential extension. “Before the end of the season we will be already well into the contract. I still have 100% faith in this team. And it has taken longer for all of us to get to where we want to be. And it’s definitely not easy. But I believe that we will get there.”

Mercedes has brought some upgrades to the track in recent weeks, moving away from the “zero-pod” design they debuted for the 2022 season. That has led to some improvements on the track — most notably a double-podium finish at the Spanish Grand Prix — but the team is coming off a weekend where they notched just a single point in the F1 Sprint race, and then a P7 and P8 in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Still, Hamilton believes the team is moving in the right direction.

“I think we’ve just got to continue to work and chip away at it. And that’s what we’re trying to do. That’s why we’ve got the upgrade here for the front wing, we will have bits over the following races, hopefully. It could come soon enough,” added Hamilton. “But I’m pushing as hard as I can. I was having big meetings with the team earlier this week, speaking to the head of aero, to the head of vehicle dynamics, trying to… Also with what’s in mind for next year’s car.”

His contract with Mercedes was not the only news that Hamilton addressed on Thursday. The driver also talked about the upcoming Apple Original Films’ F1 movie, which Hamilton’s production company Dawn Apollo Films is involved with. The yet-to-be-titled movie stars Brad Pitt as a veteran F1 driver, and Pitt is on site at Silverstone this week shooting scenes.

As part of the production, there are a pair of garage stalls on pit lane, and the movie is using an F2 car to shoot the racing scenes, complete with its own detailed paint scheme:

FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film#F1 pic.twitter.com/0qDe3zMicp — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2023

Hamilton talked about the production as well on Thursday, and even shared his thoughts on Pitt’s racing chops.

“There’s not much more I can say apart from what I’ve already told before. It was really exciting to see… I just saw Jerry [Bruckheimer] walking in. I haven’t been to see the garage yet. But I know, on the other side, I was here a week or two before Austria, watching Brad practice,” said Hamilton on Thursday. “And it’s massively exciting to see it all coming together. And to know that we’re finally starting to film this weekend, it’s like there’s nerves naturally, because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long. And we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about. So that’s our goal. I hope we can do you proud.”

Hamilton also outlined how F1’s new owners, Liberty Media, have made the production possible.

“Yeah, I’ve been really incredibly grateful to them. I don’t know if this would have been possible 10 plus years ago, when the old management was in place. They wouldn’t have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport’s growth. But we’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that,” added Hamilton. “So yeah, I think there’s so many people around the world, as you’ve seen already, that are so excited about this sport, wanting to learn more. And the fact that we will have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and then Brad, is pretty cool.”

As for Pitt’s racing chops, consider the seven-time champion impressed.

“I mean, he [Pitt] was just coming by flat out. But we did do a day together at a track in LA. And yeah, he drove… For someone that hasn’t raced, he’s definitely already got a keen eye,” said Hamilton about the actor’s driving skills. “He loves watching MotoGP, so he’s always been a racing enthusiast. So he already had a knack for the lines. And he was definitely fully on it, which is good to see.”

As for what to expect from Hamilton this weekend, the driver will certainly have the crowd behind him.

“So happy to be back. This Grand Prix is the best. Well, I remember coming here the first time when I was a lot younger, racing cadets. I think it’s around like the Brooklands area, they had, like, straw bales. I remember crashing. It wasn’t a good race. But then, racing, coming here for my first time in Formula Renault,” added Hamilton. “And coming and watching the race, I think, for the first time – I must have been like 13, or 14 or something – with McLaren, and just standing at the back of the garage, dreaming of one day being in the car, and then getting into formula one and having the first year and it’s been phenomenal journey that I’ve had here. I remember the crowd the first time, in 2007, when I got the pole. I think that’s probably the only time I’ve ever heard the crowd over the sound of the car. So that’s pretty special.”

The British Grand Prix is set for Sunday. Here are the major storylines facing F1 as the grid takes on Silverstone.