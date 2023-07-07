Ezekiel Elliott’s trainer sounds like Courage the Cowardly Dog

Our favorite time in the NFL is back: offseason training video time! Throughout the month of July while teams are on break and free agents are searching for teams, players will post videos to social media, normally with the hashtag #grindin or #wework or something like that, and doing something obscenely strong or quick.

Free agent RB Ezekiel Elliott is getting into shape to hopefully sign with a team before the regular season begins, and posts videos of his training often. This time, one major thing stuck out about the video, and it wasn’t anything that he did.

Former #Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks faster and leaner



( : @3hunnidGuru) pic.twitter.com/35mOULd53U — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 6, 2023

Who is the man recording him in the background and why does he sound like Courage the Cowardly Dog? I think I’m able to make out a few of the words that he says, but its more just “abouboubou,” “abouboubou” and “abababageoooou”. I spent most of my night last night laughing at the sound the the trainer in the background sounding like Donny from The Wild Thornberrys.

Again, there’s nothing wrong with the training going on in the video, but in the grand scheme of things, nobody is paying attention to that! We’re wondering how this trainer got his voice to say nothing and everything at the exact same time. Because I had no idea what he was saying, but I knew exactly what to do in the situations that he said it. Football coaches and trainers have an entirely different vernacular than the normal human being. It’s what makes them crazy, yet good at what they do.

Oh, and in case anyone was wondering, yes, we have video of Zeke doing the training with Courage the Cowardly Dog speaking over it just for you to compare on your own:

Pure artistry.