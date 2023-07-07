Batter punches umpire and catcher in wild minor league brawl

Everything went off the rails between the Columbus Clippers and Nashville Sounds on Thursday night when an altercation between a batter and catcher escalated into an all-out brawl.

Here is the entire George Valera incident from tonight in the Clippers game vs the Sounds. Valera likely looking at a suspension. pic.twitter.com/xRWseGUFMM — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 7, 2023

George Valera, a Cleveland Guardians prospect began arguing with Nashville Sounds catcher Alex Jackson in the third inning of the game when the umpire intervened and caught a punch from Valera for his troubles.

Both benches cleared, and a massive brawl ensued. When the dust settled both Valera and Jackson were ejected. It’s likely Valera will be suspended, though no official ruling from MiLB has been handed down at this time.

Obviously punching an umpire is the worst possible move you could make, but getting into a fight with a catcher remains the height of stupidity. It’s like fighting an armored opponent for no reason other than pride — and pride is the stupidest reason people get into fights. What do you hope to achieve? Best case scenario you’re getting off a body shot they will never feel, and there’s major risk that if you swing high you’ll connect with their facemask and just destroy your hand.

WE GOT BEEF!!!!! At the Nashville Sounds game after the batter PUNCHED THE UMP!!!!! #NashvilleSounds #WeGotBeef pic.twitter.com/ogRBnYD8Rv — DannyBTalks (Daniel Baldwin) (@DannyBTalks) July 7, 2023

The Clippers went on to win 6-2.