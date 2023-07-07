These absolute maniacs ran a mile while drinking Grimace Shakes every lap

Thank God that Grimace’s Birthday is over at McDonalds so the stupidest sporting challenge of all time doesn’t become a thing.

A group of runners decided that the best way to honor the close of the big guy’s b-day was to run a mile, stopping every lap to consume an entire purple milkshake, before continuing on.

So let’s go to the tale of the tape on this one:

A track lap is roughly a 1 ⁄ 4 mile, so that means four Grimace Shakes in a mile

⁄ mile, so that means four Grimace Shakes in a mile A large McDonalds shake is 22 oz, meaning they each consumed 88 oz of milkshake

There are 580 calories in a Grimace shake, which equates to 2,320 calories in milkshake alone

I can’t begin to imagine the stomach-churning agony of running around a sweltering track with hot milkshake sloshing around my stomach — but here we are. The runners all ended up completing the challenge (and more importantly surviving), but some were worse for wear when it was all done.

I’m sure Grimace would have wanted it this way.