Jordan Spieth, the butt of jokes at Wimbledon alongside Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth has developed a very tight friendship with fellow PGA Tour players Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. On Sunday, the three of them appeared at Wimbledon ahead of fourth round play at the All England Club.

They were, of course, dressed to the nines as they say. But upon the photo of the three amigos reaching the light of day, fans couldn’t help but point out the lack of ironing from Spieth.

Of course, CBS’ Kyle Porter was quick to catch that fact.

Jordan on the course: No regard for where the driver goes.



Jordan off the course: No regard for where the iron goes. pic.twitter.com/zMG1oWxA8z — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 9, 2023

Both Fowler and JT were commended by most online for their style. But Spieth, not so much. Image after image found their way online, seemingly showing the 3-time major winner in a wrinkled suit.

That left fans to have some fun with him.

Spieth forgot to pack his iron by the looks — Rhys James Tovey (@rjtovey) July 9, 2023

Did Jordan break that suit out of his wallet? — nuclearwessels (@nuclearwessels3) July 9, 2023

Someone get my man Jordan an iron — Parker Milligan (@ParkerMilligan) July 9, 2023

Spieth is saving the iron for next week BAHAHAHAHAHA — Rick Lancaster (@_RickLancaster) July 9, 2023

The three friends spent the whole day taking in some tennis. The other ‘gentleman’s sport’ saw arguable the greatest player of all time, Novak Djokovic, take on 17-seed Hubert Hurkacz on Centre Court.

In a highly contested first set, Djokovic took an early lead via tiebreak, 7-6.

He is in search of his 24th Grand Slam title. That would tie him with Margaret Court for the most in the history of the sport. He is currently tied with Serena Williams with 23 and already surpassed rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in men’s history.

Spieth, Fowler and Thomas are all in attendance hoping to catch a glimpse of history.

They very well might stay overseas in preparation for the 151st Open Championship. The event will be held at Royal Liverpool Golf Course later this month.