Guo Jincheng smashes para swimming world record and the video is unbelievable

China’s Guo Jincheng smashed the 50m S5 world record at the Para Swimming Championships in Manchester on Monday night, finishing over three-tenths of a second ahead of the previous record. Video of his achievement needs to be seen to be believed.

Guo sacrificed himself for the record, stretching and smashing head-first into the wall to ensure his time was as quick as possible. It paid off, as he became the first para athlete to break the 30 second barrier in the S5 classification.

Athletes at the para level are evaluated are placed into categories of competition based on the level of their disability, from S1 (most severe) to S14 (least severe). The S5 competition is classified as:

S5 is for swimmers with co-ordination moderately affected, movement highly affected in the mid-trunk and legs, or the absence of limbs. These swimmers have difficulty holding good body position or swimming straight, through the water.

Using the power of his legs, Guo shot off the block and propelled himself underwater for over two-thirds of the pool. At this point he emerged for the final push to the wall, but still only took two breaths as he completed the 50 meters.

The Para Swimming Championships are part of the leadup to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, and it remains to be seen if anyone can come close to Guo’s new record.