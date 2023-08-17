Dick Bigger loves to have politicians sign his balls

Dick Bigger Jr. is a proud patriot. The kind of man who loves nothing more than participating in local politics by presenting his baseballs to politicians so they can autograph them. Laugh all you want, but Dick Bigger has the balls to get this done.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker signs baseballs for Dick Bigger Jr., of Biggsville, during Governors Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Bigger has politicians sign baseballs every year he attends the fair and has a ball signed by fmr. President Obama. pic.twitter.com/tHExRwJGZn — Trent Sprague (@tspraguephoto) August 16, 2023

This week Dick Bigger from Biggsville held his balls in his hand at the Illinois State fair so they could be signed by governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker was happy to grab the baseballs, putting his John Hancock on the balls for Dick Bigger.

Signing Bigger’s balls is a rite of passage for Illinois politicians, as his balls were once signed by former president Barak Obama. It’s unclear how many of Bigger’s balls have been held by politicians, but considering the farmer attends the state fair every year to get his balls signed, it’s safe to say he has a lot of balls.

In the wake of the internet falling in love with Dick Bigger we learned that his mother was named Dixie Bigger.

Not only was Dick Bigger's father also named Dick Bigger, his mother's name was Dixie Bigger.



And they were all from Biggsville, Illinois. https://t.co/y6btQHTEcf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 3, 2022

It’s unclear if her maiden name was Normus.

Sometime Bigger’s impressive balls can lead to opportunities. It wasn’t long ago that Dick Bigger from Biggsville helped make political ads for those he supported, though without his balls Dick Bigger got a little flustered in front of a camera.

I hope Dick Bigger and his balls have a great time at the fair.