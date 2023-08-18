Share All sharing options for: Fútbol Court: Who wins the Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England?

The Women’s World Cup is down to the final two.

With the USWNT eliminated in the Round of 16, and Japan knocked out in the quarter-finals, it opened the door for a first-time winner of the Women’s World Cup. Both Spain and England advanced to their first-ever Final, with Spain outlastin Sweden and England ending Australia’s Cinderella run.

But which team takes the title?

To answer this question, we turn to the critically acclaimed “Football Court” format. Arguing on behalf of The Lionesses is James Dator, and arguing for La Roja is Mark Schofield.

The Honorable Joseph Acosta will determine the winner.

Spain

The case for Spain starts, and frankly ends, with their attack.

After netting eight goals in group play — which included a 4-0 shoutout at the hands of Japan in the finale that saw Spain advance as the runners-up in Group C — La Roja has regained their attacking form in the elimination stage. The exploded for five goals against Switzerland in the Round of 16, followed by two goals against both the Netherlands, and against Sweden.

A big part of their strong form in recent matches? 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo, who has scored in each of Spain’s past two victories. It was her left-footed strike that pushed Spain past the Netherlands:

WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR FIRST FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP GOAL, SALMA PARALLUELO pic.twitter.com/1DI0Vtszxi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 11, 2023

And it was Paralleulo who scored first against Sweden, capitalizing on a turnover and beating a pair of defenders to the ball:

SHE'S A HERO ONCE AGAIN, IT'S SALMA PARALLUELO pic.twitter.com/lX1Vrht0ZZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 15, 2023

Paralleulo’s form has giving La Roja yet another explosive element in their offense. While some may argue that she has earned a spot in the starting lineup, Jorge Vilda’s decision to keep using her as a “super sub” is bolstered by the past two matches. Paralleulo was on track — pun intended — to break out in a different sport, as she competed in the 400-meter hurdles. During the 2019 outdoor season Paralleulo posted a time of 57.43 seconds, setting the best time in the world for someone younger than 18.

That speed is a game changer for Spain, particularly when she comes off the bench and gets to work against tired defenders. She tilts the pitch in Spain’s direction, and that quickness stretches the defense and creates opportunities for her teammates.

And it will be the difference on Sunday.

England

Here’s the thing about England: They’re tough as nails and mean as hell.

This is a team that has been doubted time and time again this tournament, and used it as fuel for a run all the way to the finals. On paper this is one of the weaker England teams that made three-straight semifinals, but they have something the last two didn’t: The ability to get over the hump.

The Lionesses’ midfield swarmed Australia in the semifinal, preventing Sam Kerr from getting any opportunities in the first half and forcing her to play hero ball in order to make anything happen. If they can stop the attack of one of the best goal scorers in the world, they can stop whatever Spain throws at them.

Tactically England is second to none. They don’t play pretty football, but they have a knack for frustrating star players. If they’re allowed the same kind of latitude from the refs that they had against Australia it will absolutely disrupt the Spanish attack and frustrate the likes of Paralleulo.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman is a master at finding a tactical weakness and exploiting it. Against Australia this manifested itself by pressing and creating massive backline confusion that created scoring opportunities. Wiegman knew she wouldn’t have star scorer Lauren James, so she found ways to get goals without her.

THE LIONESSES LEAD



Ella Toone fires England in front pic.twitter.com/NTPDhCqab9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

Now this team gets back Lauren James, who they’ve managed to win without in the last two games.

If you look at this top-to-bottom you have a squad that’s similar to Sweden (who lost to Spain by one goal), except even more aggressive, more tactically sound, and with their star scorer returning to the lineup. It’s foolish to say this is easy, but this team is built to dismantle the finesse ball that Spain thrives on.

The Verdict

Going into the tournament, I don’t think any of us had Spain and England in the final. Not because they’re bad, no, but because of how daunting the opposition was. However, each have their own style of play that fits their personnel and what they aim to do. The biggest question mark will be how England’s midfield can stop the Spain attack, especially with Paralleulo on the pitch. Her speed makes her hard to contain, as Mark said, and that could cause problems for anyone.

However, James noted an interesting point here with England. Sarina Weigman has the tactical advantage here, and the midfield of England is second to none, which is ultimately where soccer is won and lost. England has found a way to win every time they touch the pitch, and I don’t think that stops now. Lauren James brings a boost of offense back, and the Lionesses get their World Cup.

I rule in favor of Counsel Dator and England.