The NFL’s two-toned sideline hats look like a pinwheel clown hat

The New Era/NFL alliance has very quietly been a disaster for the NFL. None of the hats stand out as super good, but there are a whole bunch of hats that can make an argument for the worst hat that the NFL has ever created.

However, one set of hats might’ve stolen the top spot, and entered the pantheon of shitty hats you want to wear while looking as dopey as ever. The NFL and New Era collaborated once again on new hats players will wear on the sideline, and boy are they stupid.

Yay or nay on this year's fitted sideline cap? pic.twitter.com/n0O9RF9lWN — (@HelmetAddict) August 1, 2023

The two-toned panels on the front of the hat is absolutely horrid, and the NFL shield on the other side makes that not look official at all. In fact, it looks like something you would buy at a local gas station before you go to the game if you don’t have any of your team’s favorite gear. This looks like something you would definitely want to wear if you’re a Rob Lowe style of fan, supporting no team but the shield.

These hats look like the little pinwheel hats you would see in cartoons when you were a kid, none of these are actually cool. Nobody is going to buy or wear these and the NFL should feel bad.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. The NFL and New Era also released hats with throwback logos on them and they’re so cool!

New Era NFL 2023 Sideline Historic 59FIFTY Fitted Hats



https://t.co/SsGJGaknr6 pic.twitter.com/ijuovhkvBk — Hat Addicts (@HatAddicts) August 1, 2023

I think part of it is because the older logos absolutely rock and they should be used way more often, but also it doesn’t have that goofy ass NFL logo taking up the other half of the front of the hat. It wouldn’t surprise me if these sold quicker than the actual sideline hats.

What lesson can we learn here? Go back to the old logos, NFL. We know you want to.